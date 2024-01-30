NFL News and Rumors

Top 5 Wildest Plays From NFL Conference Championship Games 2024

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R)

This weekend’s NFL Conference Championship games provided some absolutely incredulous plays. The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers’ epic comeback against the Detroit Lions means they will meet in the Super Bowl, but first, let’s take a look at some of the highlights from the AFC and NFC Championship games that got them there. Join us as we take a look at the top plays from the 2024 NFL Conference Championship games.

Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

5. L’Jarius Sneed Forces Zay Flowers Fumble to Stop Touchdown

With the Ravens trailing by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, Zay Flowers had some making up to do. Late in the third quarter, he was flagged for taunting after a massive 50-yard grab against Chiefs corner, L’Jarius Sneed.

But just a few short plays later, it looked as if Flowers would do so. He was on his way to the end zone after catching a screen and leapt through the air to secure the final few yards. However, L’Jarius Sneed had other ideas. Sneed managed to punch the ball free and the Chiefs recovered it for a touchback, all but ending the Ravens’ season.

4. Marquez Valdes-Scantling Secures Chiefs Win

It’s safe to say this hasn’t been the best of seasons for MVS. Chiefs fans have been on his back after an error-prone year, but that will all be forgiven after he secured the catch that ended the AFC Conference Championship and sent the Chiefs to yet another Super Bowl.

3. Lamar Jackson Catches His Own Pass

Lamar Jackson took it upon his shoulders to do it all himself on Sunday. The Ravens’ QB was even out there catching his own passes.

After his pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage, Jackson was first to the ball as it hung perilously in the air. He came down with it, gained the first down, and then some.

Maybe his early critics were right and he should have played wide receiver…but only if he could play quarterback too.

2. Travis Kelce Twists His Body to Secure Wild Catch from Incredible Mahomes Throw

Early in the second quarter, on a 3rd & 5, Mahomes looked in all sorts of trouble. But in typical Mahomes fashion, he danced around the pocket and somehow got the ball off.

The ball, thrown across his body wasn’t a typical Mahomes bullet, but Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce managed to contort his body into a position Simone Biles would be proud of and come down with the ball.

An absolutely incredible play on the biggest of stages that helped the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where Taylor Swift is likely to attend, and cheer on her boys once again.

1. Brandon Aiyuk Catch off Lions Defender’s Helmet


The top play of this Sunday’s Championship Games goes to Brandon Aiyuk. With the 49ers down big, Brock Purdy launched a ball way downfield only for it to look like it would be picked.

Instead, the ball clocked a Lions defender on his helmet, and Brandon Aiyuk managed to come down with it for a huge gain. The catch will go down in history if the 49ers manage to secure the Super Bowl victory.

After the game, Aiyuk said he had a ladybug on his shoe. According to him, this was a sign that they would get lucky, but this exceptional catch needed some HUGE concentration skills and athleticism to go along with that little bit of luck.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Christian McCaffrey

Top five offensive performers from the NFL Conference Championships

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5min
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens
PFF Conference Championship Player Awards And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Hortiz
Who Is Joe Hortiz? Meet The New Chargers GM
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
ChatGPT Predicts Taylor Swift’s Presence at 2024 Super Bowl Between Chiefs and 49ers Will Lead to Record-Breaking Viewership
Author image David Evans  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (center) walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs
Will Taylor Swift Attend Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R)
Super Bowl LVIII Odds, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
christian mcaffrey tackled by jack campbell (1)
NFL Fans Watch Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers Dominate Detroit Lions During 2nd Half Of NFC Championship Game At Levi’s Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top