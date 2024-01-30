This weekend’s NFL Conference Championship games provided some absolutely incredulous plays. The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers’ epic comeback against the Detroit Lions means they will meet in the Super Bowl, but first, let’s take a look at some of the highlights from the AFC and NFC Championship games that got them there. Join us as we take a look at the top plays from the 2024 NFL Conference Championship games.

5. L’Jarius Sneed Forces Zay Flowers Fumble to Stop Touchdown

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, L'JARIUS SNEED!!!

With the Ravens trailing by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, Zay Flowers had some making up to do. Late in the third quarter, he was flagged for taunting after a massive 50-yard grab against Chiefs corner, L’Jarius Sneed.

But just a few short plays later, it looked as if Flowers would do so. He was on his way to the end zone after catching a screen and leapt through the air to secure the final few yards. However, L’Jarius Sneed had other ideas. Sneed managed to punch the ball free and the Chiefs recovered it for a touchback, all but ending the Ravens’ season.

4. Marquez Valdes-Scantling Secures Chiefs Win

It’s safe to say this hasn’t been the best of seasons for MVS. Chiefs fans have been on his back after an error-prone year, but that will all be forgiven after he secured the catch that ended the AFC Conference Championship and sent the Chiefs to yet another Super Bowl.

3. Lamar Jackson Catches His Own Pass

Lamar Jackson took it upon his shoulders to do it all himself on Sunday. The Ravens’ QB was even out there catching his own passes.

After his pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage, Jackson was first to the ball as it hung perilously in the air. He came down with it, gained the first down, and then some.

Maybe his early critics were right and he should have played wide receiver…but only if he could play quarterback too.

2. Travis Kelce Twists His Body to Secure Wild Catch from Incredible Mahomes Throw

Mahomes was back there for almost 10 seconds before he threw it 😱



Early in the second quarter, on a 3rd & 5, Mahomes looked in all sorts of trouble. But in typical Mahomes fashion, he danced around the pocket and somehow got the ball off.

The ball, thrown across his body wasn’t a typical Mahomes bullet, but Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce managed to contort his body into a position Simone Biles would be proud of and come down with the ball.

An absolutely incredible play on the biggest of stages that helped the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where Taylor Swift is likely to attend, and cheer on her boys once again.

1. Brandon Aiyuk Catch off Lions Defender’s Helmet

"Aiyuk caught it out of the air!"

"Aiyuk caught it out of the air!"



The top play of this Sunday’s Championship Games goes to Brandon Aiyuk. With the 49ers down big, Brock Purdy launched a ball way downfield only for it to look like it would be picked.

Instead, the ball clocked a Lions defender on his helmet, and Brandon Aiyuk managed to come down with it for a huge gain. The catch will go down in history if the 49ers manage to secure the Super Bowl victory.

After the game, Aiyuk said he had a ladybug on his shoe. According to him, this was a sign that they would get lucky, but this exceptional catch needed some HUGE concentration skills and athleticism to go along with that little bit of luck.