Trail Blazers waive guard Eric Bledsoe after brief stint

The Trail Blazers are waiving guard Eric Bledsoe after G.M. Joe Cronin was unable to find a suitable trade partner. Last season, the Clippers traded Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Trail Blazers for Robert Covington and Norman Powell.

As a player, coach Chauncy Billups played alongside Bledsoe on the Clippers back in the 2011-12 season. In the season prior, Bledsoe was selected NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2011.

On Mar. 4, 2019, Bledsoe signed a four-year, $70 million contract extension with the Bucks. However, he was then traded to the Pelicans, along with a 2024 first-round draft pick, 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick.

Additionally, Bledsoe earned $18.125 million last season, and the guard is set to make $19.375 for the 2022-23 season. His partially guaranteed amount for next season is $3.9 million. The Trail Blazers would have been forced to pay the 12th-year player the full amount on Jul. 10. This is why the front office decided to move on.

Eric Bledsoe played exceptional on defense last season

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Bledsoe averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 54 games played. He averaged 42.1% shooting from the floor and 31.3% from downtown.

At the end of March, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to discomfort in his left Achilles tendon. The Trail Blazers medical staff believed it was strained.

His offensive production has dwindled over the past couple of seasons, but the guard is still playing at a high level. Bledsoe turns 33 this year, and he averaged at least one steal per game for the first time since his 2018-19 season with the Bucks.

Moreover, in the Clippers’ 115-113 loss against the Warriors on opening day, Bledsoe finished with 22 points in 29 minutes of action. He shot 10-for-16 from the field. Then, on New Year’s Day, in the team’s 120-116 win over the Nets, the guard scored a season-high 27 points in 29 minutes played.

Bledsoe will help any contender’s backcourt | Trail Blazers news

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Bledsoe averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in the Bucks’ second-round series against the Heat. While with the Bucks, he also dealt with a right fibula avulsion fracture. Even then, the guard has played at least 50 games the past five seasons. He has been healthy for the most part.

Any team looking to sign the veteran will probably do so for roster depth. The guard has helped several teams improve their backcourt, especially when star players miss time because of injuries. The main issue the Trail Blazers had with the former Clipper was his contract. He’s simply overpaid at this point of his career. Other news stories concerning Eric Bledsoe are on the main page.

