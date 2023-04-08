NFL News and Rumors

Travis Kelce’s First Pitch At Cleveland Guardians Home Opener Is Must-See TV

Wendi Oliveros
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce threw out the first ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians baseball game on Friday, April 7, 2023.

It is always interesting to watch athletes of different sports take on this challenge because it is never clear how it will turn out.

Kelce’s was definitely memorable, and it got his quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ attention among many others who saw a video of it.

He bounced it very short of home plate, spiking it like a football.

We believe that was intentional, but no one but Travis knows for sure if that is the case.

Browns Fans Regret That Kelce Will Never Play In Cleveland

Kelce is a Cleveland native, and it will forever rub Cleveland Browns fans the wrong way that he never played in his home city or state.

That was especially true when Kelce unbuttoned his number 87 Cleveland Guardians jersey and revealed a t-shirt that said “I’m From Cleveland”

It does not appear that discussions about this pitch are over.

Look for it to be a topic on the next New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce.

Can’t wait to hear the brothers’ banter about this.

Kelce Needs To Stick To Football

It seems pretty obvious that Travis Kelce will stick with football.

More Super Bowls are certainly possible for the Chiefs as they are in the midst of Patrick Mahomes’ prime.

Travis Kelce is 33 years old and by no means done playing football anytime soon, but it is realistic to believe that he will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday.

Kelce-related memorabilia has already made it into the HOF.

Donna Kelce’s jersey and shoes that paid homage to both sons: Jason’s Eagles and Travis’s Chiefs are on display in Canton.

Jason and Travis are the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl.

Given how good the Philadelphia Eagles are, could the two brothers meet again in Super Bowl 58?

35-year-old Jason Kelce is coming back to play one more season for the Eagles so he must believe it is a possibility.

 

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
