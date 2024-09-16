Trevor Lawrence: “We Suck Right Now”

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost in sad fashion to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday by a final score of 18-13. Quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, afterwards did not mince words on how the team currently looks.

“We suck right now,” he said. “We know we’ve got a good group, we’ve got good players, and we can be a really good offense, but clearly we’re not,” Lawrence said. “Everybody has to take accountability, look in the mirror and fix it. I’ve got to play better. I’m the leader of this offense. It’s on me. “The wideouts have to play better, the line has to play better, running backs have to play better, we have to coach better. It’s everybody, honestly.”

The Jaguars are now 0-2 to start the new campaign. They have now lost seven of their last nine games dating back to last year.

Trevor Lawrence Shares Brutal Truth About Current State of Jacksonville Jaguars

Did the Jaguars Massively Overpay Trevor Lawrence?

Lawrence is coming off an offseason where he signed a lucrative contract extension. An extension for five years and $275 million. While the season is still young, his play has left a lot to be desired. Lawrence has only thrown for 382 yards and has a completion percentage of 51.0 percent. He has yet to throw a pick but has only logged one touchdown pass.

While all of Jacksonville’s miscues are not his fault, he is still the quarterback of their future and needs to shoulder some of the blame. Especially with what he is now making. Remember, he was also the first overall pick in the NFL Draft back in the 2021. Lawrence now holds the second-longest losing streak (seven) among active quarterbacks trailing only Sam Howell (eight). With all of this in mind, it is safe to say that Trevor Lawrence holds one of the worst contracts currently in the NFL.

Other Areas of Concern for the Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is not the only problem for the Jaguars right now. Their receiving core is not one that turns many heads, though Brian Thomas Jr. has shown flashes of potential. Not to mention, costly turnovers at the most inopportune times have played a huge role in the 0-2 start. Combine that with a shaky offensive line and some questionable play calling, then you have a recipe for disaster in this league. Trevor Lawrence called it like it is for the Jacksonville Jaguars, they simply “suck,” to start the new NFL season.