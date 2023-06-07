Horse Racing

TVG Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Forte, Arcangelo Provide Upside

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
4 min read
Start of the Belmont Stakes

TVG’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find TVG’s Belmont Stakes 2023 expert picks and predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Race coverage begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, but Preakness winner National Treasure can secure two of the three legs with a win at the Belmont.

Here are TVG’s expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

TVG Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

As of June 7, the favorite heading into the Belmont Stakes is Forte (+220). The experts at TVG like Forte to run well at Belmont despite the shocking scratch from the Kentucky Derby. TVG also notes that Angel of Empire (+350) and Arcangelo (+850) could be factored in deciding the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Forte (+220)

On the morning of the Kentucky Derby, Forte was unceremoniously scratched, eliminating its chances of winning the “Run for the Roses.” Forte was the favorite on Derby day, and he finds himself favored again in the third leg of the Triple Crown. TVG likes Forte’s post of No. 6, which facilitates a cleaner trip. Forte’s trainer, Todd Pletcher, brings a championship pedigree, having won four times in this race.

“Though he shocked the horse racing world by scratching from the Kentucky Derby, he [Forte] has been working well and regularly since that scratch,” TVG wrote. “He has also shown more maturity and more tactical versatility than his stablemate, giving him a better likelihood to put together a good trip.”

Bet on Forte (+220)

Angel of Empire (+350)

Right behind Forte in odds is Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby. Angel of Empire posted his highest speed figure in the Derby, but he did not have a clean break, costing him the victory. Even though this race doesn’t typically favor closers, the TVG experts favor Angel Empire over Tapit Trice in terms of closers.

TVG wrote, “Angel of Empire has shown an improving trajectory in his last three starts, and even though he is a late-running sort, he can be effective from a bit closer up than the likes of Tapit Trice, meaning he could be better situated than most closers.”

Bet on Angel of Empire (+350)

Arcangelo (+850)

The semi-longshot horse who could make a splash on Saturday is Arcangelo, who is coming off a May win in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont. TVG experts believe Arcangelo has a lot of upside due to its history at Belmont and its winning pedigree.

“His pedigree suggests he can go further: sire Arrogate is a good stamina merchant, and he is out of a Tapit mare from the direct female like of Belmont Stakes winners Jazil and Rags to Riches,” TVG wrote. “Though he only has four career starts, he is going the right way and ticks a lot of the Belmont boxes.”

Bet on Arcangelo (+850)

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
