The 2023 Major League Baseball regular season only has one week left in August. On Thursday, two intriguing series gets underway. There is one series in the American League and one series in the National League.

Texas Rangers @ Minnesota Twins

This series contains two American League division leaders. Texas leads the American League West and Minnesota leads the American League Central. The Rangers are at 72 wins and 54 losses, and the Twins are at 65 wins and 62 losses. Texas leads the Houston Astros by one game and the Seattle Mariners by a game and a half in a tight American League West. Meanwhile, the Twins lead the second place Cleveland Guardians by four and a half games.

Offensively, the Rangers are led by outfielder Adolis Garcia of Ciego De Avila, Cuba and shortstop Marcus Semien of San Francisco, California. Garcia is second in the American League with 93 runs batted in, while Semien is second in the American League with 146 hits. The American League RBI leader is Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida, who has 95 runs batted in. The American League hit leader is Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichettte, who has 149 hits.

On the mound, the Twins are led by starting pitcher Pablo Lopez of Cabimas, Venezuela. Lopez, who gets the start on Thursday, is second in the American League in strikeouts with 187. He is only behind Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado, who has 195 strikeouts.

Cincinnati Reds @ Arizona Diamondbacks

The Reds and Diamondbacks are battling for a National League wildcard spot. The Reds are at 67 wins and 61 losses and the Diamondbacks are at 66 wins and 61 losses. Cincinnati is in the hunt for a National League Central Division title, as they are in second place and three and a half games back of the Milwaukee Brewers. Both teams are in the hunt for the National League wildcard spot. The Reds lead the Diamondbacks by half a game for the final playoff position in the senior circuit.

The Diamondbacks are led offensively by All-Star rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington. He is second in the National League with 38 stolen bases. Carroll is only behind Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela, who has 58 stolen bases. The Reds are led on the mound by closer Alexis Diaz of Humacao, Puerto Rico, who has a Major League leading 34 saves.