UCLA’s football program is emerging as a strong contender in the recruitment of 4-star, class of 2024 wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer from Chatsworth, California. The Sierra Canyon High School standout recently narrowed down his choices to six schools, including UCLA, Stanford, Michigan State, Oklahoma, California, and Washington. Education and the connections with coaching staff have been key factors in Gilmer’s decision-making process, and at this point, he is believed to be favoring the Bruins.

Gilmer’s Interest in Bruins Evident

Gilmer has already taken unofficial visits to several schools, with UCLA slated for another visit on May 26. The talented wide receiver attended the Bruins’ game against Utah at the Rose Bowl on October 8 and visited Westwood for an unofficial visit two days later, reflecting his interest in their college football program.

Gilmer is believed to have a strong connection to the UCLA coaching staff and likes the fact he can stay close to home, which currently has the Bruins in the lead for his commitment.

Wow, I don't really know how to express what a blessing and honor it is for me to be offered by Ucla thank you @jerryneuheisel @UCLAFootball staff for believing in me 🤍💙🤍💙 @GregBiggins @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @NadeFootball pic.twitter.com/Uqxk71RycE — Kwazi gilmer (@Masterkwazi) January 29, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver has proven his skills on the field and is ranked as the No. 125 overall prospect and No. 20 wide receiver in the 2024 class. During his junior season, Gilmer caught 29 passes for 600 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

Gilmer’s impressive performance at the Under Armour All-America Los Angeles camp in April further solidified his status as a top prospect. Gilmer’s scouting report from that camp says that he has natural hands-catching ability and exceptional route running skills. His ability to separate on various routes also showcased his potential to excel at the college level.

Younger WRs Needed to Bolster Future Offense

Securing Gilmer would be a significant addition for UCLA, as the team will have several upper classmen leaving over the next season or two. With all eyes on the future, UCLA’s 2024 recruiting class currently ranks No. 52 in the country and No. 4 in the Pac-12. However, that class contains just a few players, and with the addition of Gilmer, it would climb the rankings.

While no specific commitment date has been set, Gilmer plans to make his decision before the start of his senior year.

