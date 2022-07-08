Victor Oladipo restructures contract with Heat, will earn $18 million

Victor Oladipo has restructured his contract with the Heat, and he is now signed for a two-year, $18 million deal. Per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Oladipo’s salary will be less in the first season, but he will have a larger salary for his player option in the second year.

“The Heat and Oladipo agreed Wednesday to restructure the terms to a two-year deal worth in the range of $18 million, according to league source, that includes a smaller salary in the first season worth about $8.5 million and a player option in the second season,” said Chiang.

Victor Oladipo has struggled to overcome injuries

Additionally, Victor Oladipo has played only 12 games the last two seasons with the Heat. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the guard averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in just eight games played with the Heat. Also, he averaged 47.9% shooting from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc in those contests.

On Mar. 25, 2021, Oladipo was traded from the Rockets to the Heat for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 second-round draft pick. Two months later, the player had season-ending surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon. Then, he signed a one-year deal with the team on Aug. 7. The guard made $2,389,641 with Miami last season.

This was the second time that Oladipo dealt with a quad injury in his NBA career. On Jan. 23, 2019, the guard sustained a ruptured quad tendon in his same right leg while with the Pacers. After undergoing surgery, he missed the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Furthermore, in the Heat’s 114-109 win over the Raptors on Apr. 3, the ninth-year player ended his outing with 21 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in 27 minutes played. He shot 7-for-11 from the floor and 6-for-9 from 3-point range.

Of course, in the Heat’s 125-111 regular season finale loss against the Magic on Apr. 10, Oladipo recorded a season-high 40 points, and he also finished his performance with 10 rebounds and 7 assists. The guard shot 5-for-11 from downtown in 36 minutes played as well.

Oladipo helped the Heat during the playoffs

During the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Oladipo scored 23 points in the Heat’s 115-105 win over the Hawks in Game 2. In the Eastern Conference Finals, he also scored 23 points against the Celtics in his team’s 102-82 loss. The guard averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game in last season’s playoffs.

It’s tough to imagine that Oladipo will remain on the court long enough to make an impact next season. If he can play at a high level while healthy, his presence on the team is an automatic plus. Though, the two-time All-Star is a mixed bag. He has not earned an All-NBA honor since 2018, and the Heat are his fifth team.

The guard certainly adds depth to the Heat’s bench. The NBA’s Most Improved Player from 2018 was selected second overall by the Magic in the 2013 NBA Draft. Other news stories pertaining to Victor Oladipo are on the main page.

