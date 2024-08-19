Vikings Sign Stephon Gilmore to One-Year Deal

The Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements for the secondary. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with defensive back, Stephon Gilmore. The deal is for reportedly $10 million with $7 million of it being guaranteed for one season. It should also be noted that he will be reunited with former New England Patriots defensive play-caller, Brian Flores. Gilmore was once arguably the best cornerback in the entire NFL. However, his prime is behind him though he can still make some great plays here and there. For the Vikings, this is a solid signing. Especially after the multitude of injuries and tragedy they have had to deal with this summer.

Stephon Gilmore’s Career

As alluded to earlier, Gilmore was once a premier defensive back in the NFL. He has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Carolina Panther, Indianapolis Colts, and the Dallas Cowboys. His NFL resume includes a Super Bowl, five Pro Bowl appearances, two All-Pro selections, and a Defensive Player of the Year award. However, with the Bills and Patriots is where Stephon Gilmore really solidified his elite status in the league. With the Patriots, the corner logged totals of 52 passes defended, three forced fumbles, 11 interceptions, and 185 combined tackles.

During his Buffalo tenure, he recorded 62 passes defended, 14 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 226 combined tackles. Even last season at age 33 with the Dallas Cowboys, Stephon Gilmore was impactful. He recorded two picks, 13 passes defended, and a career-best 68 combined tackles. While Stephon Gilmore may not be in his prime anymore, his presence should be a calming one for a Vikings squad that has been reeling for the past week and in desperate need of secondary help.

A Tumultuous Time for the Minnesota Vikings

No one has it worse than Minnesota Vikings fans as of right now. There is no debate about this sentiment. The team lost fourth-round pick, Khyree Jackson in a tragic car accident this summer. Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL during the first day of training camp and they have been dealing with a litany of key injuries. Of course, the most notable loss is rookie quarterback, J.J. McCarthy tearing his meniscus this preseason followed by wide receiver, Jordan Addison, suffering a left ankle injury. When it rains, it pours. Especially for the Minnesota Vikings. However, Stephon Gilmore will hopefully provide some needed veteran leadership for this Minnesota Vikings squad.