Warriors Held a Players-Only Meeting Before Loss to Lakers

The Golden State Warriors reportedly held a players-only meeting before their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers. They had lost 11 of their last 14 games after starting the new season 12-3. Superstar point guard, Steph Curry, elaborated on this and shared some interesting thoughts.

“It is an inflection point on obviously which direction our season can go,” Curry said after the loss to the Lakers. “Our last 14 games, it’s just been tough trying to find any type of momentum or consistency, and through that, you just can’t lose spirit and belief that we’re a good enough team to figure it out because this league is ruthless. “This league changes from window to window of what you can fall back on, and when you dig yourself a hole like that, sometimes it can be hard to pull out of. So, we’re right in that window where we can still regain some momentum however many weeks before the [All-Star] break are pivotal or else [we are] in a situation where we’re chasing down the stretch. And nobody wants to be there.”

Head coach, Steve Kerr, also talked about the current morale of the Golden State Warriors.

“We’re down,” Steve Kerr said of the team’s morale during this slump. “Everybody’s disappointed. We’ve lost some confidence. You can feel it. We had a great vibe early in the season, and we’re going through it right now. “But I love our guys, high-character guys. They care. They care about each other. I believe in them. I believe we’re going to get this thing turned around, so this is all part of the season, part of life.”

The Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, December 27th. The Clippers won the previous meeting back in November.

Golden State’s Fall-Off After Hot Start to the Regular Season

At the beginning of the season, it looked like the glory days of Golden State basketball was back. Buddy Hield looked like he could somewhat fill the void left by Klay Thompson and the team was playing with renewed energy and vigor. Now, the rest of the league seems to have figured them out. Not to mention, both Draymond Green and Steph Curry have had moments where age looked like it was starting to catch up with them, albeit very subtly. The Warriors lack of a true big man has also come back to bite them as well. When they match up against teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers, the lack of production from the center position is amplified. All in all, the end of the Warriors’ era led by Steph Curry and Steve Kerr seems to be inching closer and closer.