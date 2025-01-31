Warriors Reportedly Prefer Zach LaVine Over Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors have made it known they are looking to upgrade their roster before the February 6th trade deadline. There are a few stars on the trade block they have been linked to this season. Two of those players include Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine. There have been many rumors since the start of the season that have involved the Warriors potentially trading for Butler.

However, it is being reported that the team would prefer Zach LaVine considering he would be a much better fit. Not to mention, LaVine is a safer option from a contract perspective as he is $6 million cheaper and younger. With the Heat and Butler being all but done with each other now, there is still some interest from other squads for his services. However, the Warriors have shifted their focus now to a possible All-Star who has had a bounce-back campaign.

Golden State Warriors More Interested in Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine’s Potential Fit With Golden State

LaVine would be a solid fit for the Warriors considering he could help space the floor better than Butler. Not to mention, he still has some explosiveness which would give the Warriors offense an instant boost. LaVine would also be a low maintenance player for Golden State’s locker room. He would also form a dynamic duo in the backcourt alongside Steph Curry. LaVine has been one of the few bright spots for the Chicago Bulls this season. On the year, he is averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.8 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 60.7 percent which is a career-best. Not to mention, LaVine is also tallying an offensive rating of 115, a true shooting percentage of 63.7 percent, and an assists percentage of 20.6 percent. Considering all of this, it makes sense why Zach LaVine has drawn interest from the Golden State Warriors.

The Jimmy Butler Drama Continues

The situation in Miami appears to be getting messier and messier by the day. The team has recently suspended Butler again. This comes after he walked out of practice after learning he had been benched for Haywood Highsmith. Teams who are still being linked to the Heat superstar include the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors to an extent, and the San Antonio Spurs. With how sour things have gotten between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, it is only a matter of time before the small forward is in a new uniform. However, it is less likely that will be with the Golden State Warriors.