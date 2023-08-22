The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders battled it out in preseason Monday Night Football on August 21, 2023.
Preseason NFL action is noteworthy for young players trying to make 53-man rosters and for the Baltimore Ravens to maintain their eight-year winning streak in preseason games.
Otherwise, it does not hold much weight when Week 1 rolls around.
That’s why it is significant that the Commanders beat the Ravens by the score of 29-28.
It was an exciting game, coming down to the closing minutes of the 4th quarter.
The Ravens had the lead 28-26; the Commanders drew a defensive pass interference penalty on 4th and 11 which put them in field goal range.
Joey Slye’s 49-yard attempt went through the uprights with 11 seconds left.
Commanders SNAP the Ravens’ NFL record 24-game win streak in the preseason‼️
Baltimore’s last preseason loss was Sept. 3, 2015 🤯
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/OKEzHRzE6G
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2023
On the last play of the game, the Commanders intercepted the pass to seal the deal.
And the celebration began as the 24-game winning streak spanning nearly eight years ended.
The commanders really celebrating like they won the Super Bowl bro 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pyOsyB08oE
— Dan ☘️🇦🇺 (@DanDownUnder_) August 22, 2023
Commanders = Streak Breakers
Sooner or later, the streak had to end.
Football fans are not surprised that it was the Washington Commanders who ended it.
The team has a reputation for shutting down winning streaks.
The Commanders, in recent seasons, ended the unbeaten streaks of the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.
If you have a streak on the line, the last team you want to play is the @Commanders 🤯
– Ended the Ravens 24-game preseason win streak
– Ended the 2022 Eagles 8-0 start
– Ended the 2020 Steelers 11-0 start pic.twitter.com/cfxW2kOlW3
— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) August 22, 2023
Terry McLaurin
More consequential is the fact that Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin left the game with a toe injury.
X-rays were negative.
ICYMI: Terry McLaurin got injured in todays #Commanders game.
It’s been listed as a toe injury, Almost certainly turf toe. @jmthrivept mentioned that these average 3-4 weeks missed, so he should be good by week 2 but week 1 could be dicey 🤷♂️ #nfltwitter #fantasyfootball pic.twitter.com/DmvF5X3OkP
— The Fantasy Football Show (@FantasyDirect) August 22, 2023
Speculation is that it could be turf toe which is a tricky injury to recover from and could result in missed time.
