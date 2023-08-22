The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders battled it out in preseason Monday Night Football on August 21, 2023.

Preseason NFL action is noteworthy for young players trying to make 53-man rosters and for the Baltimore Ravens to maintain their eight-year winning streak in preseason games.

Otherwise, it does not hold much weight when Week 1 rolls around.

That’s why it is significant that the Commanders beat the Ravens by the score of 29-28.

It was an exciting game, coming down to the closing minutes of the 4th quarter.

The Ravens had the lead 28-26; the Commanders drew a defensive pass interference penalty on 4th and 11 which put them in field goal range.

Joey Slye’s 49-yard attempt went through the uprights with 11 seconds left.

Commanders SNAP the Ravens’ NFL record 24-game win streak in the preseason‼️ Baltimore’s last preseason loss was Sept. 3, 2015 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/OKEzHRzE6G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2023

On the last play of the game, the Commanders intercepted the pass to seal the deal.

And the celebration began as the 24-game winning streak spanning nearly eight years ended.

The commanders really celebrating like they won the Super Bowl bro 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pyOsyB08oE — Dan ☘️🇦🇺 (@DanDownUnder_) August 22, 2023



Commanders = Streak Breakers

Sooner or later, the streak had to end.

Football fans are not surprised that it was the Washington Commanders who ended it.

The team has a reputation for shutting down winning streaks.

The Commanders, in recent seasons, ended the unbeaten streaks of the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.

If you have a streak on the line, the last team you want to play is the @Commanders 🤯 – Ended the Ravens 24-game preseason win streak

– Ended the 2022 Eagles 8-0 start

– Ended the 2020 Steelers 11-0 start pic.twitter.com/cfxW2kOlW3 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) August 22, 2023

Terry McLaurin

More consequential is the fact that Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin left the game with a toe injury.

X-rays were negative.

ICYMI: Terry McLaurin got injured in todays #Commanders game. It’s been listed as a toe injury, Almost certainly turf toe. @jmthrivept mentioned that these average 3-4 weeks missed, so he should be good by week 2 but week 1 could be dicey 🤷‍♂️ #nfltwitter #fantasyfootball pic.twitter.com/DmvF5X3OkP — The Fantasy Football Show (@FantasyDirect) August 22, 2023

Speculation is that it could be turf toe which is a tricky injury to recover from and could result in missed time.

