NFL News and Rumors

Washington Commanders Edge Baltimore Ravens In Preseason MNF, Break Ravens 8 Year Preseason Winning Streak

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joey Slye

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders battled it out in preseason Monday Night Football on August 21, 2023.

Preseason NFL action is noteworthy for young players trying to make 53-man rosters and for the Baltimore Ravens to maintain their eight-year winning streak in preseason games.

Otherwise, it does not hold much weight when Week 1 rolls around.

That’s why it is significant that the Commanders beat the Ravens by the score of 29-28.

It was an exciting game, coming down to the closing minutes of the 4th quarter.

The Ravens had the lead 28-26; the Commanders drew a defensive pass interference penalty on 4th and 11 which put them in field goal range.

Joey Slye’s 49-yard attempt went through the uprights with 11 seconds left.

 

On the last play of the game, the Commanders intercepted the pass to seal the deal.

And the celebration began as the 24-game winning streak spanning nearly eight years ended.


Commanders = Streak Breakers

Sooner or later, the streak had to end.

Football fans are not surprised that it was the Washington Commanders who ended it.

The team has a reputation for shutting down winning streaks.

The Commanders, in recent seasons, ended the unbeaten streaks of the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.

Terry McLaurin

More consequential is the fact that Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin left the game with a toe injury.

X-rays were negative.

Speculation is that it could be turf toe which is a tricky injury to recover from and could result in missed time.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Commanders NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Colts' Rookie Anthony Richardson Launches 60-Yard Jump Pass With Ease

WATCH: Colts’ Rookie Anthony Richardson Launches 60-Yard Jump Pass With Ease

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Restructure Myles Garrett’s Contract, Have Most Cap Space In NFL
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Jonathan Taylor RB Indianpolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Give Jonathan Taylor Permission To Seek Trade
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Burrow Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Joe Burrow And Joe Montana Team Up For Guinness Non-Alcoholic Beer Ad
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr.
NFC South Preview 2023: NFL Odds, Contenders, Predictions, And Expert Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Odds, Predictions, And Expert Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Arthur Blank Falcons
Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Buys Virtual Golf Team
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top