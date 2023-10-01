NFL News and Rumors

Washington Commanders Fall To Undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 34-31 In OT

Wendi Oliveros
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to running back Kenneth Gainwell

Year after year, the Washington Commanders come to Lincoln Financial Field ready to play the Philadelphia Eagles.

In November 2022, the Commanders dealt the Eagles their first loss of the season after seven straight wins.

And history nearly repeated itself.

The Commanders almost dethroned the undefeated Eagles again in their Week 4 2023 matchup.

Sam Howell played his heart out.

He delivered a gutsy touchdown pass to help his team tie the game at the end of regulation.

In overtime, the Commanders won the toss but could not advance the ball down the field.

After punting to the Eagles, it was off to the races for Jalen Hurts who led the Eagles down the field far enough for Jake Elliott to boot a winning 54-yard field goal.

Some would argue that “Riverboat Ron” Rivera, the Commanders’ head coach, should have gone for the win with a two-point conversion at the end of regulation.

The Commanders were moving the ball well and had momentum at the time.

Others will say that the Eagles need to get their offensive game plan squared away.

Using the run game to chip away and move the chains is a better way of attacking opposing defenses than the big passes.

Had the Eagles managed the clock better near the end of regulation, by running the ball and ultimately kicking a field goal, the Commanders would never have gotten the ball and Sam Howell would not have tied the game.

Either way, the Eagles are 4-0.

They are doing enough to win their games each week so Eagles fans should be thrilled.

Commanders Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
