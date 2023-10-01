Year after year, the Washington Commanders come to Lincoln Financial Field ready to play the Philadelphia Eagles.

In November 2022, the Commanders dealt the Eagles their first loss of the season after seven straight wins.

And history nearly repeated itself.

The Commanders almost dethroned the undefeated Eagles again in their Week 4 2023 matchup.

Sam Howell played his heart out.

He delivered a gutsy touchdown pass to help his team tie the game at the end of regulation.

SAM HOWELL AND JAHAN DOTSON TIE IT UP AT THE BUZZER ⌛️😱 pic.twitter.com/vyd8keDD5u — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023

In overtime, the Commanders won the toss but could not advance the ball down the field.

After punting to the Eagles, it was off to the races for Jalen Hurts who led the Eagles down the field far enough for Jake Elliott to boot a winning 54-yard field goal.

Jake Elliott: Season MVP so far Though the highs and lows, the #Eagles undefeated season continues 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QyPQr17nD7 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) October 1, 2023

Some would argue that “Riverboat Ron” Rivera, the Commanders’ head coach, should have gone for the win with a two-point conversion at the end of regulation.

Riverboat Ron gonna regret not trying to end the game in regulation? — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 1, 2023

The Commanders were moving the ball well and had momentum at the time.

Others will say that the Eagles need to get their offensive game plan squared away.

Using the run game to chip away and move the chains is a better way of attacking opposing defenses than the big passes.

Had the Eagles managed the clock better near the end of regulation, by running the ball and ultimately kicking a field goal, the Commanders would never have gotten the ball and Sam Howell would not have tied the game.

Either way, the Eagles are 4-0.

They are doing enough to win their games each week so Eagles fans should be thrilled.

For the last time this isn’t last season. Every season is different. This offense isn’t going to be last year’s offense. We’re 4-0. Penalties, very young in the secondary , to soft in coverage and to much zone. And didn’t run ball enough. But we still won. #Eagles #NFL — @The2MinuteWarning (@ALFREDG27948201) October 1, 2023