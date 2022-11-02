The US attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia has opened a criminal investigation into the Washington Commanders, according to a report from ESPN.

According to sources, the team retained up to $5 million from 2,000 season-ticket holders and concealed revenue from the league by shifting money from NFL ticket sales to other events at FedEx Field.

While the team has denied any wrongdoing, the news comes at an inopportune time for the Snyder family. ESPN reported on the investigation just hours after the team officially announced that Snyder would explore a sale of the franchise on Wednesday.

Read on to learn more about the allegations, including what the Commanders did to prompt a federal investigation.

How Did The Commanders Come Under Investigation?

The investigation was reportedly triggered by a letter the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent to the Federal Trade Commission about deceptive business practices.

Attorney John Brownlee of Holland & Knight, who represents the Commanders, provided a statement in response to the ESPN report:

“It is not surprising that ESPN is publishing more falsehoods based solely on anonymous sources — given today’s announcement,” the statement said. “…We are confident that, after these agencies have had a chance to review the documents and complete their work, they will come to the same conclusion as the team’s internal review — that these allegations are simply untrue.”

“The Washington Commanders have fully cooperated with federal and state investigators since the House Oversight Review Committee sent its letter to the FTC on April 12, 2022 — now nearly 7 months ago. The team has produced tens of thousands of records in response to the requests. The investigations, which ESPN’s anonymous sources have mischaracterized, are premised on the same baseless allegations made by a disgruntled former employee, Jason Friedman, who also is represented by the law firm of Katz Banks.”

NFL Declines Comment on Commanders Investigation

The NFL has been tight-lipped about the scandals surrounding Snyder and the Commanders.

Snyder has already been subject to multiple investigations by the NFL, including an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct.

When asked whether or not the league was aware of the new allegations made against Snyder, spokesperson Brian McCarthy said, “We will decline comment”.

“The NFL in April engaged former SEC chair Mary Jo White to look into this matter,” McCarthy said. “The review is ongoing.”

The Federal Trade Commission and US attorney’s office both declined to comment.

Attorneys general in Virginia and Washington D.C. are also reportedly investigating the allegations, according to Yahoo Sports.