WATCH: DK Metcalf Throws Down Huge Dunk In NBA Celebrity Game

Gia Nguyen
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf put his athleticism on full display in the NBA Celebrity Game during All-Star Weekend.

The same day after his jumping video went viral, Metcalf reminded fans that he’s one of the most explosive players in the NFL.

Metcalf put together a sequence to remember, blocking a shot and going coast-to-coast for a highlight reel dunk.

Watch the video below.

DK Metcalf Earns NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP

Not only did Metcalf bring new life to the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, but the Seahawks’ wide receiver put together a well-rounded game too.

He finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks to go along with an array of high-flying dunks.

The performance earned him NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP.

Apparently, Metcalf can do more than just catch the football.

DK Metcalf’s Athleticism

Metcalf’s athleticism became one of the hot topics of the day after a video of him jumping to catch a football went viral.

You can decide whether the video was edited or not:

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Metcalf has gone viral.

He also set the NFL world on fire when he chased down Budda Baker following an interception.

The 25-year-old is fresh off of the second 1,000-yard season of his career. He finished with 90 catches, 1,048 yards, and six touchdowns with Geno Smith under center in 2022.

Known for his lightning-fast speed and chiselled physique, Metcalf has widely become known as one of the best athletes in the NFL.

In fact, Metcalf also attempted to qualify for the Olympics in the 100-meter dash during his tenure with the Seahawks.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
