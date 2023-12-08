NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson

Sunday Night Football will be in Jerryworld in Week 14 as the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) play the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) in an NFC East showdown. Find out how to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream. 

After losing to the 49ers in Week 13, the Eagles enter their game against the Cowboys as an underdog for the second straight week. The winner of this game will have the inside track in the NFC East, so it’s a must-win for both teams.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 14: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Eagles vs. Cowboys
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Dec. 10, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Eagles vs. Cowboys With A Free Live Stream

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith
Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after his touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles vs. Cowboys kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game from the booth, with Melissa Stark reporting from the field.

Tune in at 7 p.m. ET to watch Football Night in America, the pregame show that will preview Eagles vs. Cowboys and recap Sunday’s slate of games.

Sunday Night Football on NBC is available to stream on Peacock. Customers can sign up for the $5.99/month ad-supported tier or $11.99/month ad-free tier.

If you are a cord-cutter, sign up for a streaming television service. These services offer you favorite channels for a cheaper price than cable. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two of the best streaming TV services on the market. Both provide free trials to new customers.

If you want to place a wager on the game, do it at BetOnline. The online sportsbook will give bettors a free live stream of Eagles vs. Cowboys if they bet on the game.

New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Eagles vs. Cowboys
  5. Stream Eagles vs. Cowboys for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Eagles vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4)
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talk during the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are currently a 3.5-point home favorite against the Eagles. Philadelphia owns the best ATS record in the NFL at 8-3-1.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +160 -180 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-113) -3.5 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 52 (-107) Under 52 (-113) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Cowboys Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

