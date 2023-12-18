NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65)

Monday Night Football is in the Pacific Northwest in Week 15 as the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) play the Seattle Seahawks (6-7). Find out how to watch Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football with a free live stream. 

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 15: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Eagles v. Seahawks
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 18, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Eagles vs. Seahawks – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
Sep 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field during halftime against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The broadcast team consists of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters. Monday Night Countdown starts the night off at 6 p.m. ET.

You can find ABC and ESPN in most cable packages. Without a cable subscription, look into a live streaming TV service such as YouTube TV and FuboTV. These services offer a cheaper alternative alternative without the need for a cable box. Both services offer free trials.

Are you looking for a free live stream of the Eagles vs. Seahawks? Place a bet on Eagles vs. Seahawks at Jazz Sports, and the online sportsbook will provide you with a free live stream of the game.

New Jazz Sports customers will get a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit. Use code Jazz100.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on Eagles vs. Seahawks
  4. Stream Eagles vs. Seahawks for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – Eagles vs. Seahawks Odds

The Eagles are a 3-point favorite on Jazz Sports. This number could go up or down if Jalen Hurts (illness) is ruled out at some point on Monday. The same can be said for Geno Smith (groin). Make sure to keep an eye on injury updates all day.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline -165 +145 Jazz Sports
Point Spread -3 (-120) +3 (+100) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

