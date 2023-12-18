Monday Night Football is in the Pacific Northwest in Week 15 as the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) play the Seattle Seahawks (6-7). Find out how to watch Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 15: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Eagles v. Seahawks

📅 Date : Monday – Dec. 18, 2023

: Monday – Dec. 18, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Eagles vs. Seahawks – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The broadcast team consists of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters. Monday Night Countdown starts the night off at 6 p.m. ET.

You can find ABC and ESPN in most cable packages. Without a cable subscription, look into a live streaming TV service such as YouTube TV and FuboTV. These services offer a cheaper alternative alternative without the need for a cable box. Both services offer free trials.

Are you looking for a free live stream of the Eagles vs. Seahawks? Place a bet on Eagles vs. Seahawks at Jazz Sports, and the online sportsbook will provide you with a free live stream of the game.

New Jazz Sports customers will get a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit. Use code Jazz100.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50. Place a bet on Eagles vs. Seahawks Stream Eagles vs. Seahawks for free

Monday Night Football – Eagles vs. Seahawks Odds

From @GMFB: The #Ravens lost RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) for the season; #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is in the protocol; #Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) has an uphill battle to play; #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is sick. pic.twitter.com/F9NdRwPGWg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2023

The Eagles are a 3-point favorite on Jazz Sports. This number could go up or down if Jalen Hurts (illness) is ruled out at some point on Monday. The same can be said for Geno Smith (groin). Make sure to keep an eye on injury updates all day.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.