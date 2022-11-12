WATCH: Eli Manning Make Hip-Hop Debut with Fivio Foreign

Retirement looks different to everyone. After successfully hosting a Monday Night Football segment with his brother, Eli Manning decided to dip his toes in other ventures.

Eli Manning is getting set to host his own show, produced in-house by the New York Giants. The eight-part series will follow two-time Super Bowl MVP Manning as he explores the connection between the Giants, celebrity fans, influencers, and athletes throughout the 2022 NFL season.

In this week’s edition of Eli’s Extras, Manning takes on his own rendition of Fivio Foreign’s 1 on 3 leading his own rap course.

While Manning is enjoying retirement, he looks to explore different hobbies and avenues including a rap career.

Scroll down below to watch Manning’s verse with Fivio Foreign.

Eli Manning Raps ‘Giants on 3’ Remix with Fivio Foreign

In a very comical way, Eli Manning raps his own chorus in Fivio Foreign’s song 1 on 3.

They renamed the remix “Giants on 3” featuring Eli Manning and Shaun O’Hara.

Both Manning and O’Hara visited Fivio Foreign in his studio to record their verses.

Before they got started, they both changed outfits to fit the rap culture style and Fivio helped out by decking them out with some swag prior to recording.

While he isn’t the next viral rap sensation, Manning’s rendition was nothing short of entertaining.

Check out Eli Manning rapping on Giant’s on 3 below.

This “1 On 3” remix is fiiiiire 🔥 Watch: https://t.co/9F9obe2ASu pic.twitter.com/7h0cbKX7mB — New York Giants (@Giants) November 10, 2022

Manning’s Post-Game Interview Following His Rapping Debut

After making his hip-hop debut on the “Eli Manning Show” with Fivio Foreign, fans were quick to ask him about his experience.

While Manning says he continues to enjoy retirement, he is beginning to look for new hobbies and interests. He’s willing to give everything a try, including rapping.

While Manning admitted that his rapping skills weren’t great, he was happy that Fivio said he was ‘coachable’ in the booth.

Check out Manning’s interview below.