Sunday Night Football heads to Sin City in Week 10 as the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) host the New York Jets (4-4). Find out how to watch Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Raiders are coming off an emotional 30-6 win in their first game under interim coach Antonio Pierce, who replaced the fired Josh McDaniels.

For the Jets, they continue to struggle offensively. With Zach Wilson at quarterback, the Jets have the fewest offensive touchdowns in the league (8).

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 10: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Jets vs. Raiders

📅 Date : Sunday – Nov. 12, 2023

: Sunday – Nov. 12, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Allegiant Stadium – Paradise, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium – Paradise, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Jets vs. Raiders With A Free Live Stream

Sunday Night Football between the Jets and Raiders will start at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The broadcast team will consist of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Kathryn Tappen.

For pregame coverage, turn to NBC at 7 p.m. ET for Football Night in America.

Peacock subscribers can stream Sunday Night Football all season long. Subscribers can choose between Peacock Premium at $6/month and Peacock Premium Plus at $12/month.

Cord-cutters can watch NBC on a live streaming TV service like YouTube TV and FuboTV. These two services offer free trials, so customers can try the service without penalty.

Another way to watch the game is through BetOnline. Customers who place a bet on Jets vs. Raiders at BetOnline will receive a free live stream of the game.

New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 to receive the 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Jets vs. Raiders Through BetOnline

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit. Place a bet on the Jets vs. Raiders Stream Jets vs. Raiders for free

Sunday Night Football – Jets vs. Raiders

The line has been flipping all week. The Jets opened as favorites before the line shifted to the Raiders before settling on the Jets as a 1-point favorite.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.