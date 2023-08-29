News

Watch: Skip Bayless Can't Get A Word In On Undisputed

It’s a new era on FS1’s Undisputed, where Skip Bayless may talk less than usual.

On Monday, FS1’s Undisputed returned from a hiatus after the departure of Shannon Sharpe, who signed with First Take and The Volume. The new-look lineup includes Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson, Richard Sherman, and Michael Irvin.

During one of the segments, the quartet debated the impact of the San Francisco 49ers trading quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys and its impact on Dak Prescott.

Bayless, a well-known Cowboys fan, could not get in a word as Johnson, Sherman, and Irvin dominated the conversation.

During another segment about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Bayless commented that they don’t have enough time to go deep on the subject because the guys “talk too much.”

A New Era Of Undisputed

In the lead-up to Monday’s show, Bayless touted the new lineup as his “dream team.

“This is the greatest morning of my career,” Bayless said to kick off the show. “This is about to be the greatest show I have ever been a part of. Welcome to the new Undisputed.”

Bayless also secured the services of rapper and friend Lil Wayne to create a new theme song.

Lil Wayne also joined the desk to discuss the Cowboys and Jordan Love.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
