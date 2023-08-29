It’s a new era on FS1’s Undisputed, where Skip Bayless may talk less than usual.

Watch: Skip Bayless Can’t Get A Word In On Undisputed

The new and improved Skip Bayless pic.twitter.com/CJz4Xj4Yrh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 28, 2023

On Monday, FS1’s Undisputed returned from a hiatus after the departure of Shannon Sharpe, who signed with First Take and The Volume. The new-look lineup includes Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson, Richard Sherman, and Michael Irvin.

During one of the segments, the quartet debated the impact of the San Francisco 49ers trading quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys and its impact on Dak Prescott.

Bayless, a well-known Cowboys fan, could not get in a word as Johnson, Sherman, and Irvin dominated the conversation.

During another segment about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Bayless commented that they don’t have enough time to go deep on the subject because the guys “talk too much.”

Skip Bayless: "I don't know how closely you watched their games, but I can— we don't have time because you guys talk too much." Keyshawn Johnson: "I know you just didn't say we talk too much." Skip: "Yes, you talk too much." 🤣pic.twitter.com/Zcmvp4iCob https://t.co/zI1t65uMpY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

A New Era Of Undisputed

In the lead-up to Monday’s show, Bayless touted the new lineup as his “dream team.”

“This is the greatest morning of my career,” Bayless said to kick off the show. “This is about to be the greatest show I have ever been a part of. Welcome to the new Undisputed.”

Bayless also secured the services of rapper and friend Lil Wayne to create a new theme song.

Lil Wayne also joined the desk to discuss the Cowboys and Jordan Love.

.@LilTunechi reveals his behind-the-scenes process of making the new Undisputed theme song and why it tops "No Mercy:" pic.twitter.com/2qWKcW9c0S — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 28, 2023

