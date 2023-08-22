News

Skip Bayless Announces New Undisputed Lineup With Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, And Michael Irvin

Dan Girolamo
skip bayless

When FS1’s Undisputed returns on August 28, it will feature a new panel of guests to debate alongside Skip Bayless, including Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin.

Skip Bayless Announces ‘Dream Team’ Lineup For Undisputed

Skip tweeted Monday about the news of the “dream team” lineup for Undisputed. Earlier in the day, Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reported that Sherman, Johnson, and Irvin will be three of the featured panelists during football season.

Sherman joining the Undisputed had previously been reported earlier this month. Johnson, who was laid off by ESPN this summer, had been in discussion to join FS1.

Irvin, a part-time debater on ESPN’s First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith during the 2022 football season, was involved in a legal dispute after NFL Network removed the Hall of Famer receiver from their Super Bowl LVII coverage in February 2023 after allegations of sexual misconduct. Up until the announcement of the deal today, it was unknown if Irvin would join Smith at the debate desk in 2023.

The rotating panelists replace Shannon Sharpe, who departed the show in June. Sharpe will reportedly join First Take in a part-time role for the 2023 NFL season.

Undisputed Shifting Away From Embrace Debate

In Ourand’s report, he noted that Undisputed will not always “embrace debate,” the principal philosophy of the sports talk shows of the last decade.

“It’s not like the debate part of sports television is going away because debate is intrinsic in sports conversations,” Charlie Dixon, executive vice president of content for FS1, told Ourand. “I just feel like with the audience, and where America is as a consumer right now, there’s enough strife going on in everybody’s day-to-day that doesn’t have to just be debate.”

Undisputed will use a similar approach to basketball season by featuring multiple basketball-focused panelists on the debate desk. Rachel Nichols is reportedly joining Undisputed this year.

Dan Girolamo

