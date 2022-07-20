Watch Stephen Curry battle wife Ayesha in Connect 4 Hoops

Watch as Stephen Curry takes on Ayesha, his wife, in Connect 4 Hoops below. The couple was out celebrating their daughter’s 10th birthday. Riley was born on July 19, 2012. Asia Saffold recorded the fun. She was heard yelling in the background, “C’mon, Esh.” When asked about the get-together, Saffold replied, “Today we had an epic reunion with the Curry crew. Such good times.” Watch the full video below.

Watch Stephen Curry battle Ayesha in Connect 4 Hoops

Featured below, the four-time NBA champ sank five baskets before an abrupt edit. Ayesha was then shown making a long-range basket. The couple went back and forth scoring points. But who won the game?

That’s a mystery. Based on all the nearby games, Stephen and Ayesha were either playing at Dave & Buster’s or Main Event. Considering the Finals MVP lives in the Bay Area, this is likely a Dave & Buster’s.

Watch the full video above. Connect 4 Hoops is a fun arcade game from Bay Tek Entertainment. From the main website, the Connect 4 Hoops game system is 6’6″ in width, 12’6″ in length and 11’6″ in height. The first player to make his or her shots go through the horizontal, vertical and diagonal basket grid wins the game.

In California, U.S. distributor Betson is based near south Oakland. And the Betson has another location in Anaheim as well. Plus, another distributor is Player One Amusement Group. They are located in Thousand Oaks. If you live in the San Francisco Bay Area, you’re covered. To run the game, 120v AC, 7 amps is required.

Curry won his fourth NBA championship and first Finals MVP

Moreover, in the 2021-22 NBA season, Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He averaged 43.7% shooting from the field and 38% from long range. At the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Curry put up 50 points en route to winning his first career All-Star Game MVP award. Head over to the main page to watch his highlights.

The Warriors then finished the regular season 53-29 (.646), ranking third overall in the West. In the Western Conference Finals, the two-time scoring champion averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game against the Mavericks. The guard won the league’s first ever WCF MVP award.

Then, the Warriors defeated the Celtics in six games of the 2022 NBA Finals. Winning his first Finals MVP, Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds and 5.2 assists versus the C’s. According to Basketball-Reference, the eight-time All-Star is projected to average 27.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the 2022-23 season.

Additionally, Curry ranks fourth in the league for highest-paid guards. A total of seven guards in the NBA this offseason have $200 million contracts: Russell Westbrook, Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Zach LaVine, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Curry.

Out of the seven listed here, Booker and Beal are the highest paid. Booker signed a four-year, $224 million max extension with the Suns, whereas Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract extension with the Wizards. To watch more videos or read other news articles related to Stephen Curry, go to the main page.

