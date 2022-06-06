What Time is the Belmont Stakes in 2022?

The Belmont Stakes is going to be taking place on June 11th. The final leg of the Triple Crown is always an exciting race, so get ready for another fun and competitive event.

The Belmont Stakes will be held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The prize for the first-place winner is going to be $800,000. The purse will be $1.5 million.

Unfortunately, we are not going to see a Triple Crown this year as the owner of Kentucky Derby Champion Rich Strike decided not to compete in the Preakness Stakes. His owner decided that it would be best for him to get ready for Belmont, which could either come back to pay off, or come back to hurt him.

Even without a Triple Crown winner, this event should be one of the best of the year just as it always is.

What Time Is The 2022 Belmont Stakes?

Fortunately for horse racing fans, they are going to have plenty of time to enjoy themselves at Belmont Park because the Belmont Stakes will begin at 6:45 p.m. ET. Coverage of the event will be provided by NBC, as well as other free streaming services.

We will have information later in the week on how to watch the event for free.

How To Bet On The 2022 Belmont Stakes

Follow the steps below to place your bets on any horse to win the event.

