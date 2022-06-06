What Time is the Belmont Stakes in 2022?

Jon Conahan
Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes is going to be taking place on June 11th. The final leg of the Triple Crown is always an exciting race, so get ready for another fun and competitive event.

The Belmont Stakes will be held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The prize for the first-place winner is going to be $800,000. The purse will be $1.5 million.

Unfortunately, we are not going to see a Triple Crown this year as the owner of Kentucky Derby Champion Rich Strike decided not to compete in the Preakness Stakes. His owner decided that it would be best for him to get ready for Belmont, which could either come back to pay off, or come back to hurt him.

Even without a Triple Crown winner, this event should be one of the best of the year just as it always is. 

What Time Is The 2022 Belmont Stakes?

Fortunately for horse racing fans, they are going to have plenty of time to enjoy themselves at Belmont Park because the Belmont Stakes will begin at 6:45 p.m. ET. Coverage of the event will be provided by NBC, as well as other free streaming services.

We will have information later in the week on how to watch the event for free.

How To Bet On The 2022 Belmont Stakes

Follow the steps below to place your bets on any horse to win the event.

  1. Click here to cash in on any horse with BetOnline.
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit.
  3. Get free horse racing bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.
  4. Place your free bets on a horse to win the event.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Odds Play
Mo Donegal +230 BetOnline logo
We The People +375 BetOnline logo
Rich Strike +600 BetOnline logo
Creative Minister +700 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +1000 BetOnline logo
Nest +1000 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +1200 BetOnline logo
Howling Time +1400 BetOnline logo
Skippylongstocking +1600 BetOnline logo
Golder Glider +1600 BetOnline logo
Kuchar +3300 BetOnline logo
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
