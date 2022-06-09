The Belmont Stakes in 2022 will, as it always is, be one of the biggest horse races of the year. The third and final leg of the Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, June 11. Read on to find out where the prestigious event will be held.

There will be no Triple Crown winner this year, unfortunately. The reason for this is that Kentucky Derby Champion Rich Strike and his owner believed it would be a bad idea to enter him in the Preakness Stakes, which took place just a few weeks ago. His owner made the decision that he should focus on Belmont. Rich Strike currently has the third-best chance of winning the race, indicating that his owner might have made the right call.

How To Bet On The 2022 Belmont Stakes

Follow the steps below to place your bets on any horse to win the event.

Where Is The Belmont Stakes?

The 154th running of the event is going to be held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The event has not always been held at Belmont Park, but has always taken place in New York. Belmont Park is one of the most beautiful venues in the world and it is always an honor for the event to be held there.

What’s The Prize For The Belmont Stakes?

The full purse of the 2022 Belmont Stakes is $1.5 million. The first-place winner will walk away with $800,000

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

Check out the odds below from BetOnline.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +600 Creative Minister +700 Ethereal Road +1000 Nest +1000 Barber Road +1200 Howling Time +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +3300

