NCAA

Which Teams Might Follow If Colorado Buffaoles & Arizona Wildcats Leave the PAC-12 for Big 12?

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Deion Sanders

The college sports landscape is ripe for a shakeup, with the University of Colorado Buffaloes and the University of Arizona Wildcats reportedly eyeing the Big 12’s doors. With this potential shakeup, there’s also a glaring question mark about which other schools might join their ranks or possibly fill the void they leave behind.

Could Oregon and Washington Follow Colorado and Arizona Out of PAC-12?

Recent reports suggest that the Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats are looking to move away from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. In the wake of such high-profile potential departures, a ripple effect is almost inevitable. The question isn’t if others will follow suit, but who and when.

The Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies, two renowned PAC-12 teams, might start reconsidering their alliances in the wake of such a monumental shift. Both these universities are national brands with significant influence, who might not fancy being part of a diluted PAC-12.

Oregon’s college football program is highly regarded nationally, and the school’s successful athletics track record could make it an enticing candidate for the Big 12 or even the SEC. Similarly, Washington boasts a strong athletics program and could be a sought-after addition to any conference looking to boost its competitive clout.

There are also growing whispers about Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils, both current members of the PAC-12, possibly following in the footsteps of Colorado and Arizona. If these rumors solidify into fact, this move could further reinforce the trend of PAC-12 departures and truly disrupt the balance of power in college athletics.

Could UConn and Gonzaga Enter PAC-12?

However, the PAC-12’s potential losses could be other conferences’ gains. Teams like the UConn Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs, whose names have been floated in the conversation, could serve as potential replacements for the departing teams. Both have strong athletic programs and, given the opportunity, could fill the void quite well.

UConn, with a historically successful college basketball program, could bring a competitive edge to the PAC-12 and boost its national presence in the sport. On the other hand, Gonzaga’s basketball program has also been incredibly successful, and their addition could add depth to the conference’s basketball lineup.

Ultimately, the game of conference realignment is a high-stakes one, with winners and losers on every side. Colorado and Arizona’s potential departures from the PAC-12 to the Big 12 could set off a chain reaction, resulting in a complete reconfiguration of college sports conferences.

In such turbulent times, it’s not just about who leaves but also who comes in to fill those spots. While the decisions of Oregon, Washington, UConn, and Gonzaga are speculative at this point, the coming months could bring surprises and realignments in college sports that we haven’t seen in years.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors College Football News and Rumors NCAA
Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAA

NCAA
o3olhffjqogwrqhvxnqb

2023 Women’s College World Series: Super Regional Schedule Set

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 23 2023
NCAA
ncaa transfer portal
March Madness 2023: No Top Seeds In Elite Eight For First Time Ever
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 25 2023
NCAA
Drew Timme
March Madness 2023: Who is the top scorer on each Sweet 16 Team?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 23 2023
NCAA
ncaa baseball establish shot (1)
Brown’s Olivia Pichardo Becomes First Female To Play In NCAA D-I Baseball Game
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 18 2023
NCAA
Syndication: Westchester County Journal News
March Madness 2023: Twitter Reacts, Pokes Fun at No. 1 Purdue’s Improbable Loss To No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
NCAA
Sean Moore
March Madness 2023: Fairleigh Dickinson delivers with historic upset
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 17 2023
NCAA
March Madness 2023: National Championship Odds and Title Contenders
March Madness 2023: National Championship Odds and Title Contenders
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top