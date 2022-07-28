Who Is Playing In The LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am?

Golf News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen
Despite all the controversy surrounding LIV Golf, some of the biggest celebrities are coming out to play in the LIV Golf Pro-AM in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday.

While the tournament begins on Friday, the first day of LIV Golf Bedminster kicks off with a Pro-Am that includes some of the most well-known names in sports.

LIV Golf will have at least five celebrities participating in the pro-am event at Trump National Golf Club.

Donald Trump will be playing at his own course, along with a current NBA analyst, a former Olympic gold medalist, and two NFL Hall of Famers.

To find out who is playing at the LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am, scroll down below.

Celebrities Playing in LIV Golf Pro-Am

Charles Barkley is one of the celebrities confirmed for the Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club this weekend.

Barkley will look to show off his improved golf swing as he awaits a concrete deal from Greg Norman for a broadcasting job with LIV Golf.

A new addition to the Pro-AM roster, former US President Donald Trump will join the Pro-Am field to play with his son on his own golf course. Trump will host two LIV Golf tournaments this season, including the season-ending event at another one of his golf courses in Florida.

The Pro-Am field will also welcome Olympic gold medalist, Caitlyn Jenner, along with NFL legends Lawrence Taylor and Brian Urlacher.

Check out the list below for a quick breakdown of some of the known celebrities participating in the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

  • Donald Trump
  • Charles Barkley
  • Caitlyn Jenner
  • Lawrence Taylor
  • Brian Urlacher

When Does The LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am Start?

The LIV Golf New Jersey Pro-Am is set to tee off at 10 am ET at Trump National Golf Club on Thursday morning.

Check out the list below for everything that you need to know about the LIV Golf Pro-Am.

  • 🏌Golf Tournament: LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am
  • 📅 LIV Golf Bedminster Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 10 am ET
  • 📺 How To Watch: ESPN App | Sling TV
  • Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
