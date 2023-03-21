Veronika Rajek, a professional model and influencer, is making headlines as Tom Brady’s rumored girlfriend. Though the two have never confirmed a relationship, there have been rumors that the two have been linked since the end of 2022. Find out more about Rajek’s relationship with Brady, and her net worth, age, Instagram, and bio.

How Did Veronika Rajek Become Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend?

In December 2022, Rajek attended a Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Rajek professed her love and admiration for Brady in an Instagram post, calling the future Hall of Fame quarterback a “legend.” Rajek also wore Brady’s signature No. 12 jersey.

Rajek’s caption said,” I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the *goat emoji* @tombrady thank you for an amazing show #GOATForever #12.”

The post led to speculation that Brady and Rajek are dating. Brady is recently divorced after separating from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

Neither Brady nor Rajek has confirmed nor denied the relationship. However, The Sun reported that Rajek is married to Olympic bobsledder Viktor Rajek, which has yet to be addressed by the model herself.

Veronika Rajek Net Worth

Rajek’s estimated net worth is rumored to be $1 million.

Rajek is a professional model and influencer, serving as an ambassador to Fashion Nova. Rajek also has an Onlyfans account.

Veronika Rajek Age, Height, Ethnicity, and Bio

Rajek was born on February 20, 1996, making her 26 years old.

The 5’11” model was born in Slovakia. During the early stages of her career, Rajek participated in Miss Summer 2015 and Miss Slovakia 2016.

Rajek earned a Master’s in Business Administration from the Institute of Vzdelavania Poradenstva.

Veronika Rajek Instagram

Rajek is on Instagram @veronikarajek. She currently has 4.3 million followers.

In her bio, Rajek states she has a “certified natural body.”

