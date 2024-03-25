NFL News and Rumors

Will J.J. McCarthy Get Drafted Second By The Commanders?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9)

With the 2024 NFL Draft set for the end of April, talks about which players will be taken with the top picks are intensifying. Caleb Williams will likely be selected with the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Bears. The Washington Commanders hold the second pick and will probably take a quarterback. While many experts believe the Commanders will take Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, one name shooting up draft boards is J.J. McCarthy.

Will J.J. McCarthy Get Drafted Second By The Commanders?

On NFL Insiders, Tom Pelissero shared that McCarthy is in serious contention to be taken by the Commanders at No. 2.

“It’ll be really interesting because everybody’s always trying to figure out, especially at the top of the draft, what the other teams are doing,” Pelissero said. “When I’ve had conversations here with executives for other teams who know Adam Peters well, who know the situation well, the most popular answer for what they do at No. 2 is J.J. McCarthy. So, a lot of drama still to come.”

McCarthy’s stock has skyrocketed since winning the National Championship at Michigan this past season. The junior threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions, leading the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 season.

At the start of the offseason, most experts believe Williams, Daniels, and Maye will be taken with the first three picks. However, McCarthy has now inserted himself into the conversation where the first four picks of the upcoming draft could all be quarterbacks.

Jim Harbaugh Praises Former Quarterback

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached McCarthy at Michigan, praised his former quarterback, saying he’s the best QB in this year’s class. Harbaugh doubled down on praising McCarthy, offering the highest compliment for his pro-day performance.

“The workout J.J. had — I’ve been to a lot of pro-day workouts and watched quarterbacks throw — that’s the best I’ve ever seen a quarterback do at a pro day,” Harbaugh said.

The Chargers have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft. Is Harbaugh praising his quarterback so a team trades up to take him? That means the Chargers would have the first option of drafting a non-QB, which excites the new Chargers head coach.

“There’s talk of four quarterbacks going in the first four picks. Boy, if that happens, that pick really becomes like the No. 1 pick in the draft,” Harbaugh said at the Annual League Meeting. “If four quarterbacks go in the first four picks, that’s not like the fifth pick anymore. That’s like the No. 1 pick of the draft for teams that have a great quarterback already.”

Topics  
NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Will Decide Where They Go In 2025 Draft

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  39s
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs after a catch
NFL Bans Swivel Hip-Drop Tackle: Details Of Rule Change
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Peter Schrager
Peter Schrager Says Goodbye To Good Morning Football In NYC
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 22 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kristian Fulton
CB Kristian Fulton Signs One-Year Deal With Chargers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 22 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18)
Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Jets Trade Into Top 5
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 20 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Jamie Erdahl on Good Morning Football
Jamie Erdahl Bids Farwell To NYC Good Morning Football Show
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 20 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81)
Jets Sign WR Mike Williams: Contract Details Revealed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top