With the 2024 NFL Draft set for the end of April, talks about which players will be taken with the top picks are intensifying. Caleb Williams will likely be selected with the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Bears. The Washington Commanders hold the second pick and will probably take a quarterback. While many experts believe the Commanders will take Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, one name shooting up draft boards is J.J. McCarthy.

Will J.J. McCarthy Get Drafted Second By The Commanders?

The belief amongst executives who know #Commanders GM Adam Peters is that the pick will be J.J. McCarthy at #2 overall (@TomPelissero).

On NFL Insiders, Tom Pelissero shared that McCarthy is in serious contention to be taken by the Commanders at No. 2.

“It’ll be really interesting because everybody’s always trying to figure out, especially at the top of the draft, what the other teams are doing,” Pelissero said. “When I’ve had conversations here with executives for other teams who know Adam Peters well, who know the situation well, the most popular answer for what they do at No. 2 is J.J. McCarthy. So, a lot of drama still to come.”

McCarthy’s stock has skyrocketed since winning the National Championship at Michigan this past season. The junior threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions, leading the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 season.

At the start of the offseason, most experts believe Williams, Daniels, and Maye will be taken with the first three picks. However, McCarthy has now inserted himself into the conversation where the first four picks of the upcoming draft could all be quarterbacks.

Jim Harbaugh Praises Former Quarterback

Jim Harbaugh waxing poetic on J.J. McCarthy and his Pro Day. "Literally, it was the best I've ever seen."

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached McCarthy at Michigan, praised his former quarterback, saying he’s the best QB in this year’s class. Harbaugh doubled down on praising McCarthy, offering the highest compliment for his pro-day performance.

“The workout J.J. had — I’ve been to a lot of pro-day workouts and watched quarterbacks throw — that’s the best I’ve ever seen a quarterback do at a pro day,” Harbaugh said.

The Chargers have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft. Is Harbaugh praising his quarterback so a team trades up to take him? That means the Chargers would have the first option of drafting a non-QB, which excites the new Chargers head coach.

“There’s talk of four quarterbacks going in the first four picks. Boy, if that happens, that pick really becomes like the No. 1 pick in the draft,” Harbaugh said at the Annual League Meeting. “If four quarterbacks go in the first four picks, that’s not like the fifth pick anymore. That’s like the No. 1 pick of the draft for teams that have a great quarterback already.”

Jim Harbaugh: Chargers' No. 5 overall selection is "like the No. 1 pick of the draft for teams that have a great quarterback already"