Will The Giants Take A Quarterback In The 2024 NFL Draft?

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Giants quarterback, Daniel Jones and owner John Mara

Will the New York Giants select a quarterback with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Owner John Mara left the door open at the NFL annual meeting.

If general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll want to take a quarterback, they have permission from Mara.

“If they fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, I certainly would support that,” owner John Mara said Monday.

Many draft experts now believe the first four picks will be quarterbacks. In some order, USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy are seen as the first four quarterbacks off the board.

“I know they’re looking at the quarterbacks. You’ve seen that,” Mara said. “They’ve gone to some of the pro day, we’ve had some of those guys in. I don’t think they’re even close to making a final determination yet as to which way we’re going to go on that. Those discussions will happen over the next few weeks.”

Daniel Jones Will Be On The Giants Roster In 2024

Quarterback Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal during the 2023 offseason after leading the Giants to the Divisional Round. However, injuries to his neck and knee cut ended Jones’ horrific 2023 season.

The Giants gave Jones $82 million guaranteed. However, the team has an out after the 2024 season, with Jones’ dead money hit at a manageable $22 million if they cut the former Duke product.

Jones is currently rehabbing and his status for Week 1 is unknown. The Giants signed free agent quarterback Drew Lock this offseason.

If the Giants draft a quarterback, Mara doesn’t see that as giving up on Jones.

“No, I don’t think so,” Mara said. “Why not let them both compete? Let them both compete and let the better man win.”

Topics  
Giants NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
