Will the New York Giants select a quarterback with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Owner John Mara left the door open at the NFL annual meeting.

Will The Giants Take A Quarterback In The 2024 NFL Draft?

GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have the green light to draft a QB, if they so desire. John Mara: “If they fall in love with the quarterback and believe it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, [I] certainly would support that.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 25, 2024

If general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll want to take a quarterback, they have permission from Mara.

“If they fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, I certainly would support that,” owner John Mara said Monday.

Many draft experts now believe the first four picks will be quarterbacks. In some order, USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy are seen as the first four quarterbacks off the board.

“I know they’re looking at the quarterbacks. You’ve seen that,” Mara said. “They’ve gone to some of the pro day, we’ve had some of those guys in. I don’t think they’re even close to making a final determination yet as to which way we’re going to go on that. Those discussions will happen over the next few weeks.”

Daniel Jones Will Be On The Giants Roster In 2024

With #Giants president and CEO John Mara for @nflnetwork on the hip-drop tackle (“It was a tactic we had to get out of the game”), the kickoff proposal (“If we can twist some arms tonight, maybe we’ll take another vote”) and his confidence in Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/hgHUXihvS9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2024

Quarterback Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal during the 2023 offseason after leading the Giants to the Divisional Round. However, injuries to his neck and knee cut ended Jones’ horrific 2023 season.

The Giants gave Jones $82 million guaranteed. However, the team has an out after the 2024 season, with Jones’ dead money hit at a manageable $22 million if they cut the former Duke product.

Jones is currently rehabbing and his status for Week 1 is unknown. The Giants signed free agent quarterback Drew Lock this offseason.

If the Giants draft a quarterback, Mara doesn’t see that as giving up on Jones.

“No, I don’t think so,” Mara said. “Why not let them both compete? Let them both compete and let the better man win.”