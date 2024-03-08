NFL News and Rumors

Will The Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones?

Dan Girolamo
The New England Patriots are entering the offseason with major questions at quarterback. What does the future hold for Mac Jones? Will the Patriots trade the former 2021 first-round pick?

After a disappointing 2023 season, Jones’ tenure in New England could be coming to an end.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Patriots are “open to trading” to Jones. Teams have been “doing work” on Jones and calling the Patriots to gauge interest in a potential trade.

With a new head coach in Jerod Mayo, New England may elect to start fresh and bring in a new quarterback.

Mac Jones Tumultous Tenure In New England

Drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones won the job in training camp and started every game that season. Jones finished with 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Jones guided the Patriots to the playoffs in his rookie season, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

Jones struggled mightily for the next two seasons. Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did Jones no favors by hiring Joe Judge, a special teams coach, and Matt Patricia, a defensive coordinator, to run the offense in 2022.

The 2023 campaign was more promising with the addition of Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator. However, Jones made too many bad plays and mistakes to keep the job. Belichick benched the former Alabama product four times for Bailey Zappe.

Topics  
NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors Patriots
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
