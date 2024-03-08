The New England Patriots are entering the offseason with major questions at quarterback. What does the future hold for Mac Jones? Will the Patriots trade the former 2021 first-round pick?

Will The Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones?

The #Patriots appear open to trading QB Mac Jones and teams have been calling them and doing work on the former starter, sources say. With a new coaching staff, a fresh start may make sense for all sides. pic.twitter.com/UQtUoKZT8m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

After a disappointing 2023 season, Jones’ tenure in New England could be coming to an end.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Patriots are “open to trading” to Jones. Teams have been “doing work” on Jones and calling the Patriots to gauge interest in a potential trade.

With a new head coach in Jerod Mayo, New England may elect to start fresh and bring in a new quarterback.

Mac Jones Tumultous Tenure In New England

#Patriots QB Mac Jones working on his pocket movement and elusiveness 👀 His ability to handle pressure and maneuver the pocket has been criticized over the years, but it looks like he’s working hard to fix that. (via qbclub12 IG) pic.twitter.com/OHl6RVHzig — Carlos (@LosTalksPats) March 1, 2024

Drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones won the job in training camp and started every game that season. Jones finished with 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Jones guided the Patriots to the playoffs in his rookie season, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

Jones struggled mightily for the next two seasons. Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did Jones no favors by hiring Joe Judge, a special teams coach, and Matt Patricia, a defensive coordinator, to run the offense in 2022.

The 2023 campaign was more promising with the addition of Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator. However, Jones made too many bad plays and mistakes to keep the job. Belichick benched the former Alabama product four times for Bailey Zappe.