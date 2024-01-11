Bill Belichick Out As Patriots Head Coach: Will He Retire?

It’s the end of an era in New England as Bill Belichick and the Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways after 24 seasons, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

Bill Belichick Out As Patriots Head Coach

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Patriots are moving on and so is the greatest coach of all time.



Bill Belichick won’t be New England’s coach in 2024, per me and @TomPelissero, as his celebrated 24-year tenure, one that included 6 Super Bowl wins, is over. A new era awaits. pic.twitter.com/QRqfe2lkHh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2024

For the first time since 1999, the Patriots will have a new head coach in 2024.

In 24 seasons in New England, Belichick was at the helm of one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. Belichick compiled a regular season record of 266-120, with an astounding 30-12 record in the postseason.

With Tom Brady as his quarterback, Belichick and the Patriots won six Super Bowls, tied for the most in NFL history, in nine appearances. The Patriots won 17 division titles, the most ever for a head coach. Belichick’s nine conference championships are the most by a head coach in the Super Bowl era.

The Patriots’ dynasty started to tail off once Brady left for Tampa Bay in the 2020 offseason. Since then, the Patriots’ record was 29-38, with their lone playoff appearance coming in 2021.

2023 was the worst Patriots’ season in the Belichick era. The team went 4-13, leading many to speculate that a change could occur in New England.

In the end, Belichick and owner Robert Kraft agreed to part ways. The Patriots have scheduled a news conference with Belichick and Kraft for noon ET Thursday.

As for Belichick’s replacements, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will be a leading candidate. Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will be in the mix, too.

Will Bill Belichick Retire?

Bill Belichick will want to continue coaching and is expected to draw interest from at least some of the other seven NFL teams that currently have head coach vacancies, quite possibly the Atlanta Falcons, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2024

Despite his departure from New England, the greatest coach of the modern era has no plans to retire. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Belichick still wants to coach and should draw interest from teams with head coaching vacancies.

Schefter pointed to the Atlanta Falcons as a team that could be interested in Belichick.

The list of teams looking for a new head coach: the Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Tennessee Titans.