NFL News and Rumors

Bill Belichick Out As Patriots Head Coach: Will He Retire?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

It’s the end of an era in New England as Bill Belichick and the Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways after 24 seasons, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

Bill Belichick Out As Patriots Head Coach

For the first time since 1999, the Patriots will have a new head coach in 2024.

In 24 seasons in New England, Belichick was at the helm of one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. Belichick compiled a regular season record of 266-120, with an astounding 30-12 record in the postseason.

With Tom Brady as his quarterback, Belichick and the Patriots won six Super Bowls, tied for the most in NFL history, in nine appearances. The Patriots won 17 division titles, the most ever for a head coach. Belichick’s nine conference championships are the most by a head coach in the Super Bowl era.

The Patriots’ dynasty started to tail off once Brady left for Tampa Bay in the 2020 offseason. Since then, the Patriots’ record was 29-38, with their lone playoff appearance coming in 2021.

2023 was the worst Patriots’ season in the Belichick era. The team went 4-13, leading many to speculate that a change could occur in New England.

In the end, Belichick and owner Robert Kraft agreed to part ways. The Patriots have scheduled a news conference with Belichick and Kraft for noon ET Thursday.

As for Belichick’s replacements, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will be a leading candidate. Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will be in the mix, too.

Will Bill Belichick Retire?

Despite his departure from New England, the greatest coach of the modern era has no plans to retire. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Belichick still wants to coach and should draw interest from teams with head coaching vacancies.

Schefter pointed to the Atlanta Falcons as a team that could be interested in Belichick.

The list of teams looking for a new head coach: the Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Tennessee Titans.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Patriots
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)

Browns vs. Texans: 2024 Wild Card Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on the sidelines
Next Titans Head Coach Odds: Mike Macdonald Listed As Favorite
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks toward the scoreboard
Pete Carroll Out As Seahawks Head Coach: Who Will Replace Him?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 10 2024
NFL News and Rumors
jeremy chinnn chases lions laporta (1)
Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers’ Forgotten Defender, Faces Uncertain NFL Future As Pending Free Agent
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 10 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Lions-Rams NFL Wildcard Game Sets New Record For Most Expensive Tickets
Lions-Rams NFL Wildcard Game Sets New Record For Most Expensive Tickets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22238978_168396541_lowres-2
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 18 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 9 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley
Will Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Play Against The Buffalo Bills In The NFL Playoffs?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 9 2024
More News
Arrow to top