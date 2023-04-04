NFL News and Rumors

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands and stares.

It’s fair to say that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is one of the most successful coaches in the NFL. From his time as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants to his current head coaching tenure with Patriots, winning follows Belichick wherever he goes. Here, we explore Bill Belchick’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Bill Belichick Contract And Salary

Belichick earns $20 million annually, making him the highest-paid coach in the United States. At 70 years old, Belichick is the second oldest NFL head coach behind Seattle’s Peter Carroll.

Belichick is rumored to be the only NFL head coach to cross the $20 million threshold. Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is a close second at a rumored $18 million annually.

The amount of years remaining on Belichick’s contract is unknown.

Bill Belichick Net Worth

In 2023, Belichick has a net worth estimated to be around $60 million.

Most of Belichick’s net worth can be attributed to his position as head coach of the Patriots since 2000.

Belichick does not have many endorsements, but the legendary coach shot an iconic Subway commercial in 2020.

Bill Belichick Head Coaching Record

As a head coach, Belichick holds a career record of 329-165 (298-152 in the regular season and 31-13 in the playoffs). Belichick is the second-winningest coach in NFL history behind Don Shula’s 347 wins.

Belichick set a standard of excellence in New England. In 23 seasons as the head coach, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, all coming with quarterback Tom Brady. In that same period, New England has only missed the playoffs five times.

Belichick served as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1995, highlighted by a Divisional Round appearance in the 1994-1995 playoffs.

Before Cleveland, Belichick served as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants under head coach Bill Parcells. Belichick helped the Giants win Super Bowls XXI and XXV.

Bill Belichick Wife

In 1977, Belichick married Debby Clarke. Together, they had three children: Amanda, the head coach of the Holy Cross women’s lacrosse team; Steve, the linebackers coach for the Patriots; and Brian, the safeties coach for the Patriots.

Belichick and Clarke divorced in 2006.

Since 2007, Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Patriots
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo

