World Cup: Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Headline Team Canada

Dan Girolamo
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline Team Canada’s extended senior men’s basketball team roster. Team Canada is set to compete at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia later this summer.

Team Canada Selects Roster For Training Camp

Murray and Gilgeous-Alexander are the standouts for Team Canada, which boasts its most impressive roster in nearly 20 years.

Alongside Murray and Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Canada is littered with NBA players, including New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett, Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Houston Rockets guard Dillion Brooks, Oklahoma City guard Luguentz Dort, and Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynk.

College basketball’s national player of the year, Purdue’s Zach Edey, also made the roster.

In total, 15 players made the training camp roster. It will be cut to 12 before the FIBA World Cup begins on August 25.

View Team Canada’s roster below.

Position Player Pro Team
F Kyle Alexander Valencia
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker Minnesota Timberwolves
G/F RJ Barrett New York Knicks
G Trae Bell-Haynes Casademont Zaragoza
F Oshae Brissett Boston Celtics
F Dillon Brooks Houston Rockets
G Luguentz Dort Oklahoma City Thunder
C Zach Edey Purdue Boilermakers
F Melvin Ejim Unicaja
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder
G Cory Joseph Golden State Warriors
G Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets
C Kelly Olynyk Utah Jazz
F Kevin Pangos Olimpia Milano
F/C Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks
G Kassius Robertson Scarborough Shooting Stars
G Phil Scrubb Niagara River Lions
F Thomas Scrubb Ottawa BlackJacks

Team Canada Has Sights Set On 2024 Olympics

Canada will look to put on a good showing at the FIBA World Cup to prepare for next summer’s Olympics in Paris.

If Canada receives a top-two finish among teams from the Americas at the FIBA World Cup, they will automatically qualify for the 2024 Olympics. Only 12 teams make the Olympics, and Canada currently sits 15th in the FIBA world rankings.

Canada’s basketball team has only made nine trips to the Olympics, with their last appearance coming in 2000. Canada has only one medal: silver at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, Germany.

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
