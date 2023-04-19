Would The 49ers Trade Quarterback Trey Lance?

It is another day ending in the word “day” so we are again confronted by San Francisco 49ers quarterback news.

A few short days ago, Brock Purdy made an honest admission that he is not sure of his ability to play in 2023 as he continues to recover from March UCL surgery on his throwing elbow.

Now, we are hearing reports that the 49ers are taking trade calls on Trey Lance.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: The #Vikings have talked to the #49ers about trading for QB Trey Lance, a source tells Mike Florio. The talks have happened during the scouting combine. pic.twitter.com/lkp9EBgYph — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 19, 2023

It is not clear who is calling one week before the 2023 NFL Draft, but we do know that the Vikings and 49ers talked about Lance at the NFL Combine in early March.

Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. pic.twitter.com/ddOZjZq5Xn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2023

With Purdy unable to even throw a football at this point, would the 49ers consider trading Trey Lance?

Is this much ado about nothing or a significant development in the ongoing saga of “How The 49ers QB Turns”?

Here are some factors that the 49ers have to consider if a viable trade deal comes along.

1. When Will Brock Purdy Be Ready?

This seems to be an unknown at this point that cannot easily be predicted.

Purdy said that his rehab is going fine, but he is taking everything a day at a time.

The other thing is being physically cleared to play is a different scenario than being in football shape and ready to perform at a high level.

Purdy was outstanding in 2022 prior to his injury in the NFC Championship game.

Being prepared to take hits and getting the throwing mechanics back in a game-time situation are key things Purdy will need to work up to.

2. Is Trey Lance Healthy?

It is hard to fathom what a viable trade is for Trey Lance.

He has barely played as he was in the shadow of Jimmy Garoppolo and got injured early in the 2022 season when his opportunity finally came.

Lance will be closely watched as he goes through OTAs and throughout the summer to see where his football skills are after coming off a long-term injury.

3. Are The 49ers Comfortable With Sam Darnold As QB1?

If Lance is traded and Purdy is not ready, are the 49ers sold on the notion that newly acquired free-agent quarterback Sam Darnold can carry the load in the interim?

Darnold potentially could be as far down on the depth chart as QB3 so skyrocketing him to QB1 would be an interesting transition for a team that cannot seem to find any consistency at the quarterback position despite putting in a lot of effort to do so.