Yu Darvish Will Remain in San Diego For Six More Years

The San Diego Padres may have locked up Yu Darvish for the remainder of his career.

According to MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell, Darvish and the Padres agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday. The contract will run until 2028, which will be his age-42 season.

The Padres and Yu Darvish have agreed on an extension that will keep Darvish in San Diego through 2028, sources tell @feinsand and me. Darvish is coming off one of his best seasons in the big leagues. Deal is 6 years, $108M, per sources. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) February 9, 2023

Darvish was previously scheduled to enter free agency after the 2023 season, after the six-year contract he signed with the Chicago Cubs was set to expire.

Darvish, 36, finished his 2022 season with one of the better years in his MLB career. He won 16 decisions, which ties his career-high from his rookie season in 2012. His 3.10 ERA was second among Padres starters only to Joe Musgrove (2.93). Darvish’s 194.2 innings pitched and 6.8 hits per nine innings were the best on the starting rotation.

Darvish had been in San Diego since the 2020 offseason when he was traded by the Cubs for a package including Zach Davies and prospects. His extension is the latest in a string of win-now moves made over the last several years. Most recently, they signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $223 million contract in December.

Yu Darvish has been in the MLB since 2012 after coming from his native Japan. He has been an accomplished pitcher throughout his career as a five-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young award runner-up in 2013 and 2020. He has pitched for the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cubs, and now San Diego.