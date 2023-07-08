Zach LaVine recently purchased a $34 million home in California. The purchase was the most expensive home sale in Orange County in 2023, a sign that LaVine is serious about staying in the Bay Area for the long term. Could this be a sign that the Bulls’ star is on his way out of Chicago?

As the free agency period continues, many questions surround the Chicago Bulls franchise. The team has been spending through free agency, resigning Nikola Vucvic and Colby White and signing Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig as key bench players.

After signing Zach LaVine to a massive contract extension last summer, the fate of the Bulls rests on his shoulders, especially with backcourt mate Lonzo Ball out another year due to injury.

However, over the last few weeks, trade rumors have been swirling around LaVine in potential swaps for Damian Lillard and James Harden.

LaVine is one of the top 20 highest-paid players in the league. Amid the trade rumors, the former UCLA Bruin decided to buy a $34 million mansion in Orange County, adding fuel to the fire that he wants out of Chicago.

Zach LaVine Purchases Most Expensive Home on Orange Country Market

LaVine purchased a new mansion in Pelican Crest, California. The sale price was valued at $34 million, making it the most expensive home ever bought on the market ever in the gated community.

The sale was made in spring but it was just revealed that the mystery buyer was NBA star Zach LaVine. The Tuscan-style villa was initially listed for $40 million but LaVine closed the deal a month later when the house fell under the asking price.

The sellers, Rob and Ami Douk, purchased the 0.8-acre property in 2021 for $14.7 million and completely redesigned the house.

The estate is located in a very expensive gated community that is home to Vannesa Bryant and hot pockets inventor Paul Merage.

Zach LavVine’s New California Mansion

The Newport Coast home is 11,200 square feet boasting six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The estate has been redesigned with a holistic wellness approach. LaVine’s new home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and has increased security with iron gates surrounding the property.

The mansion also has indoor and outdoor spaces that are integrated seamlessly with expansive custom windows and sliding doors.

According to the California Listings, the mansion has many built-in features, including multiple styles of pools, indoor/outdoor gym areas that are equipped with PRX weight systems, Tonal, IR sauna, and workout areas for pilates and yoga. The kitchen has also been fully updated with pro-grade Wolf/Subzero appliances and a butler prep area. It even has a wine cellar, game room, golf simulator, and home theater.

On top of the amazing estate features, the mansion will have sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

