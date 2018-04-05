Ranking the WrestleMania Main Events - 1-10

Part I – 21-33

Part II – 11-20

We’re getting closer folks!

The SuperDome is about ready to open its doors to WWE once again as New Orleans is getting ready to be taken over for WrestleMania week!

Some can say that the show is only as good as its main event. Some will also say that some of the “main events” weren’t the real main event of the show (i.e. WrestleMania 18).

As we get ready to see what match will be added to this list from this year’s version of The Granddaddy of Them All, let’s take a look back and find out what was the best main event (last match of the night) out of the first 33 WrestleMania’s.

#10

MATCH – Randy Savage vs Hulk Hogan

TITLE/STIPULATION – WWF Championship

WRESTLEMANIA – V

LOCATION – Trump Plaza – Atlantic City, New Jersey

The Mega-Powers exploded a year after the two celebrated Savage’s WWF Championship tournament win. The two biggest names in the WWF in the 80s created a really intense back and forth match that really had you guessing who would win. At least at the time you would be guessing. Looking back, hard to think Hogan would lose.

#9

MATCH – Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker

TITLE/STIPULATION – Career vs Streak

WRESTLEMANIA – XXVI

LOCATION – University of Phoenix Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

These two had a lot to live up to in the rematch of their instant class a year before. It didn’t quite make it to that level, but the added intrigue from a possible Shawn Michaels retirement added to the excitement. It was odd to see a WrestleMania end on such a somber tone, but it worked.

#8

MATCH – Shawn Michaels vs Stone Cold Steve Austin

TITLE/STIPULATION – WWF Championship

WRESTLEMANIA – XIV

LOCATION – Fleet Center – Boston, Massachusetts

“The Austin Era Has Begun!” Jim Ross at it again to help create the atmosphere surrounding this match. The build-up itself was memorable with Mike Tyson getting involved as the special guest enforcer. Above all, the fact that Michaels put on this match with a back that forced him out of the ring for over four years is just inspiring!

#7

MATCH – The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin

TITLE/STIPULATION – WWF Championship

WRESTLEMANIA – XV

LOCATION – First Union Center – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The two biggest stars of arguably the biggest era in the industry collided for the first time with the top prize on the line. The match kept everyone on the edge of their seats until Austin reclaimed his title. This would be the first in arguably the greatest trilogy in WrestleMania history.

#6

MATCH – Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins

TITLE/STIPULATION – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WRESTLEMANIA – XXXI

LOCATION – Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Lesnar and Reigns had an uphill battle on their own. For weeks/months the WWE Universe had decided that Reigns should not be in the main event at WretsleMania, and they had no problem explaining that during the match. The two did what they could to change minds, and I think they did…for the most part. Even with a huge effort from Reigns, the crowd was still against the fact the Reigns was “the guy” in WWE. They would need something more to get them excited…

…hit the music!

With both Lesnar and Reigns on the mat, Seth Rollins made a full sprint to the ring, handed the Money in the Bank briefcase over to the ref and proceeded to successfully become the first Money in the Bank winner to cash in at WrestleMania. The crowd was in a state of shock and excitement as the show ended with Rollins waving his newly won WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt over his head.

#5

MATCH – Randy Orton vs Batista vs Daniel Bryan

TITLE/STIPULATION – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WRESTLEMANIA – XXX

LOCATION – Silver, no, SuperDome – New Orleans, Louisiana

(Any chance I can get to bring up Hogan calling it the SilverDome I am going to take!)

I have mentioned before about matches that had to deal with going on after phenomenal matches/moments. These three had to follow what many consider to be the most shocking moment in WrestleMania history when The Undertaker’s streak came to an end. The match was really good but the reason that the crowd stayed as with it as they did was the fact that their guy, Daniel Bryan, was finally getting his due! YES! YES! YES!

#4

MATCH – Hulk Hogan vs The Ultimate Warrior

TITLE/STIPULATION – Title for Title

WRESTLEMANIA – VI

LOCATION – SkyDome – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Two guys that would never really be considered the best in-ring performers put on a match that fans still talk about as one of the best. This was the first time that two fan-favorites locked up in such a high profile match up. Some thought that it would create a negative split in the crowd. Well it created a split, but that split just helped egg each side on to outdo to other side.

#3

MATCH – Hulk Hogan vs Andre the Giant

TITLE/STIPULATION – WWF Championship

WRESTLEMANIA – III

LOCATION – SilverDome – Pontiac, Michigan

Most say that the success of the WWF was based on the first WrestleMania – I say it was due to this match. The first WrestleMania planted the seed and Hogan/Andre was the blooming flower. An indoor attendance record of 93,173 people was set which was just unheard of for that time! They all came to see that match.

#2

MATCH – Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels

TITLE/STIPULATION – WWF Championship/Iron Man Match

WRESTLEMANIA – XII

LOCATION – Anaheim Pond – Anaheim, California

Hour long matches were really a thing of the south. You hear more about NWA title matches that went an hour, but not in the WWF. Pat Patterson came up with the idea of putting Bret and Shawn in an hour long match and was flat out told it would never happen – especially at WrestleMania. “It would be impossible to keep the crowd’s attention for that long” was the reason given.

Something changed Vince’s mind and, in my humble opinion, I think it worked out pretty well. Not only did this turn out to be one of the most talked about matches in WrestleMania history, but it is so without a fall until an impromptu overtime period. Hard to think of two other stars in that era that could have pulled that off.

#1

MATCH – The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin

TITLE/STIPULATION – WWF Championship

WRESTLEMANIA – XVII

LOCATION – Astrodome – Houston, Texas

Many consider this to be the best WrestleMania in the event’s 32 year history so it would need to top notch main event. Add together two of the biggest stars of the company’s history (both as fan favorites), the action starting before the bell rang, 68,000+ people going crazy, a very underrated commentary team of Jim Ross and Paul Heyman on the call and the unlikeliest of unlikely association of Stone Cold and Mr. McMahon and you have pure entertainment in your hands.

So there you have it! What do you think of the list? Should a match be higher? Lower? Where do you think this year’s main event will fall (whatever match it may be)? Follow the From The Top Rope page on Facebook and let us know!