UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till Results

By: Jeff Fox | May 27, 2018

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till

May 27, 2018

Echo Arena

Liverpool, England

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,877 – average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,800-4,200 points, with an average UFC on FOX card ranking 5,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 1:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Stephen Thompson (14-2-1, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Darren Till (16-0-1, #9 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Neil Magny (20-7, #15 ranked welterweight) vs Craig White (14-7)

Featherweights:

Arnold Allen (10-3, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Mads Burnell (9-2, #46 ranked featherweight)

Featherweights:

Jason Knight (20-4, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Makwan Amirkhani (13-3, #30 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Claudio Silva (11-1, #78 ranked welterweight) vs Nordine Taleb (14-4, #33 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Eric Spicely (10-4, #37 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Stewart (7-3, 1 NC, #53 ranked middleweight)

Prelim (FS1/Fight Network – 11:00 am Eastern)

Middleweights:

Daniel Kelly (13-3, #15 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese (11-1, #46 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Gina Mazany (5-1, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Lina Lansberg (7-3, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Bradley Scott (12-5, #72 ranked welterweight) vs

Carlo Pedersoli Jr (10-1) **WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweights:

Gillian Roberton (4-2, #8 ranked women’s flyweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (2:05)

vs Molly McCann (7-1)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 10:30 am Eastern)

Middleweights:

Elias Theodorou (15-2, #19 ranked middleweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

vs Trevor Smith (15-7, #49 ranked middleweight)