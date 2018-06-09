MMA

UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 Results

UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2
June 9, 2018 
United Center
Chicago, Illinois

UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 Fight Card

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

185.2 pound catchweight:
Robert Whittaker – champion  (20-4, #3 ranked middleweight)
Yoel Romero  (14-2, #5 ranked middleweight)

Interim Welterweight Championship:
Rafael dos Anjos  (28-9, #3 ranked welterweight)
Colby Covington  (13-1, #4 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Holly Holm  (11-4, #3 women’s feather/bantamweight)
Megan Anderson  (8-2)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski (27-15, 1 NC, #11 ranked heavyweight)
Tai Tuivasa  (9-0, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
CM Punk  (0-1, #92 ranked welterweight)
Mike Jackson  (0-1, #92 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Alistair Overeem  (43-16, 1 NC, #3 ranked heavyweight)
Curtis Blaydes  (9-1, 1 NC, #12 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Claudia Gadelha  (15-3, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)
Carla Esparza  (14-4, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Ricardo Lamas  (18-6, #5 ranked featherweight)
Mirsad Bektic  (12-1, #21 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Rashad Coulter  (8-3, #31 ranked heavyweight)
Chris De La Rocha  (4-2, #31 ranked heavyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Rashad Evans  (24-7-1,  #19 ranked light heavyweight)
Anthony Smith  (28-13, #13 ranked light heavyweight)

Flyweights:
Joseph Benavidez  (25-4, #3 ranked flyweight)
Sergio Pettis  (16-3, #10 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Lightweights:
Clay Guida  (34-14,  #22 ranked lightweight)
Charles Oliveira  (22-8, 1 NC, #24 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Submission (Guillotine) – Round 1 (2:18)

Featherweights:
Mike Santiago  (21-11, #53 ranked featherweight)
Dan Ige  (8-2, #53 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (:50)

