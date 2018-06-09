UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 Results

UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2
June 9, 2018
United Center
Chicago, Illinois
UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 Fight Card
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
185.2 pound catchweight:
Robert Whittaker – champion (20-4, #3 ranked middleweight)
Yoel Romero (14-2, #5 ranked middleweight)
Interim Welterweight Championship:
Rafael dos Anjos (28-9, #3 ranked welterweight)
Colby Covington (13-1, #4 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Featherweights:
Holly Holm (11-4, #3 women’s feather/bantamweight)
Megan Anderson (8-2)
Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski (27-15, 1 NC, #11 ranked heavyweight)
Tai Tuivasa (9-0, #16 ranked heavyweight)
Welterweights:
CM Punk (0-1, #92 ranked welterweight)
Mike Jackson (0-1, #92 ranked welterweight)
Prelims (FS1/TSN5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights:
Alistair Overeem (43-16, 1 NC, #3 ranked heavyweight)
Curtis Blaydes (9-1, 1 NC, #12 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Claudia Gadelha (15-3, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)
Carla Esparza (14-4, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)
Featherweights:
Ricardo Lamas (18-6, #5 ranked featherweight)
Mirsad Bektic (12-1, #21 ranked featherweight)
Heavyweights:
Rashad Coulter (8-3, #31 ranked heavyweight)
Chris De La Rocha (4-2, #31 ranked heavyweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Rashad Evans (24-7-1, #19 ranked light heavyweight)
Anthony Smith (28-13, #13 ranked light heavyweight)
Flyweights:
Joseph Benavidez (25-4, #3 ranked flyweight)
Sergio Pettis (16-3, #10 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Lightweights:
Clay Guida (34-14, #22 ranked lightweight)
Charles Oliveira (22-8, 1 NC, #24 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Submission (Guillotine) – Round 1 (2:18)
Featherweights:
Mike Santiago (21-11, #53 ranked featherweight)
Dan Ige (8-2, #53 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (:50)
