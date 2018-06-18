Kristaps Porzingis has epic yacht party in Ibiza (PHOTOS)

Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis appears to be progressing in his recovery from a torn ACL (left knee) he suffered back in February.

Porzingis has already been putting up shots in the gym, and he’s also jumping around on yachts, apparently.

The Knicks star recently held a yacht party in Ibiza, and it looked like it was pretty lit. TMZ Sports was able to obtain some photos, and you can check them out below.

Porzingis was seen with a beautiful babe, who gave the photographer a thumbs up.

There’s also a photo with him jumping off the yacht, into the ocean.

Kristaps Porzingis’ rehab appears to be going pretty wellhttps://t.co/ubtlitRVlg pic.twitter.com/1Vgele9MSt — Knicks Film School (@KnickFilmSchool) June 17, 2018

Smiles all around — for everyone except Knicks fans, of course.