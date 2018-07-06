The Blues are still trying to sign Patrick Maroon, but no deal is imminent

The St. Louis Blues have already made a bunch of changes this summer, but they are still pursuing one particular free agent – Patrick Maroon. While bringing Maroon back to his hometown may excite some, don’t get too excited about a deal quite yet.

The Blues are making a hard push to sign UFA forward and native St. Louisan Pat Maroon. Maroon’s camp is staying patient and weighing their options and a deal does not appear imminent . #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 6, 2018

The Blues’ interest in Maroon was known before the free agency period opened. However, Maroon is wisely keeping his options open. Once a physical grinder on the lower lines, Maroon has found his offensive touch in recent years, scoring 17 goals in 2017-18 and 27 in 2016-17.

At 30, Maroon is coming off of a contract that carried an annual cap hit of $2 million. That deal was the largest of his career and was inked before his offensive outburst. Logically, Maroon is going to receive a raise due to his potential on offense and his gritty style of play.

The Blues need to tread carefully here. They have an estimated $6.1 million in cap space according to Cap Friendly, though that’s before coming to terms with Joel Edmundson on a new contract. Theoretically, they could squeeze in a guy like Maroon, but they’d need to do so without committing too many years and too many dollars.