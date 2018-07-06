Blues

The Blues are still trying to sign Patrick Maroon, but no deal is imminent

The Blues are still trying to sign Patrick Maroon, but no deal is imminent

Blues

The Blues are still trying to sign Patrick Maroon, but no deal is imminent

The St. Louis Blues have already made a bunch of changes this summer, but they are still pursuing one particular free agent – Patrick Maroon. While bringing Maroon back to his hometown may excite some, don’t get too excited about a deal quite yet.

The Blues’ interest in Maroon was known before the free agency period opened. However, Maroon is wisely keeping his options open. Once a physical grinder on the lower lines, Maroon has found his offensive touch in recent years, scoring 17 goals in 2017-18 and 27 in 2016-17.

At 30, Maroon is coming off of a contract that carried an annual cap hit of $2 million. That deal was the largest of his career and was inked before his offensive outburst. Logically, Maroon is going to receive a raise due to his potential on offense and his gritty style of play.

The Blues need to tread carefully here. They have an estimated $6.1 million in cap space according to Cap Friendly, though that’s before coming to terms with Joel Edmundson on a new contract. Theoretically, they could squeeze in a guy like Maroon, but they’d need to do so without committing too many years and too many dollars.

, , Blues, NHL

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Blues
Home