A Summer Of Westchester Knicks In The Basketball Tournament

It’s a summer of action for Westchester Knicks alumni. While there were 12 Dub Knicks were on Summer League rosters, the action didn’t stop there. Nine former Westchester players competed in The Basketball Tournament with the hopes of securing $2 million grand prize and etching their name as the TBT’s fifth champion.

Team Fredette made a great run in their second year that include four victories over top teams. The No. 2 team in the Midwest region picked up an eight-point win over the Peoria AllStars in the opening round and secured a 10-point win over Jackson TN Underdawgs in their second game. Jimmer Fredette displayed his three-point range similar to his BYU days, including this deep three. He finished with 41 points on 6-of-11 from deep in a 104-91 win over the Fort Wayne Champs. Fredette was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Jordon Crawford showcased his defensive intensity and playmaking ability throughout the tournament. He was setting up the team and often found players in good situations to score. Ra’Shad James had an effective shooting performance against Scarlet & Gray, which saw him finish with 16 points and shot 4-of-5 from downtown.

Team Challenge ALS was one of the teams to watch in the summer tournament and they looked hungry to claim the title that the team nearly won last year. The No. 1 team in the West region secured a victory over Fort Hood Wound in the opening round behind Sean Marshall’s 20 points on 6-of-11 from three-point range. Marshall added in four rebounds and three steals. Team Challenge ALS defeated CitiTeam Blazers in the second round then took down Sons of Westwood due to the strong play of their bench. Their quest for the TBT championship was halted in the Quarterfinals when the team fell to Eberlein Drive, 67-78.

Like the other 71 teams who entered The Basketball Tournament, their goal was winning the TBT championship and the $2 million. But the team showed that the tournament was more than basketball. Players honored those who have fought ALS by having their names on the backs of their jerseys.