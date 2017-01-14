Cleveland Cavaliers (29-10) at Golden State Warriors (34-6)
Tip-Off: Monday, January 16, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Cleveland Cavaliers (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Kyrie Irving (23.8, 3.5, 5.7)
SG: Iman Shumpert (7.1, 2.7, 1.7)
SF: LeBron James (25.8, 7.8, 8.3)
PF: Kevin Love (21.2, 11.0, 1.7)
C: Tristan Thompson (7.3, 9.8, 0.8)
Head Coach: Tyronn Lue (career: 56-24, 0.700)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.7, 4.3, 5.9)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.7, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.6, 4.7)
PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.6, 7.7)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.6, 5.7, 2.1)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 174-30, 0.853)
Injury Report
Cavaliers:
Warriors: No injuries to report
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Cavaliers The Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-109 on December 25, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: KYRIE HITS ANOTHER GAME-WINNER IN XMAS CLASSIC, CLEVELAND CAVS (23-6) ERASE 14-POINT DEFICIT TO BEAT WARRIORS (27-5), 109-108
- Cavaliers at Kings, on January 13, 2017
- Pistons at Warriors, on January 12, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Pistons 127-107 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS’ (34-6) BIG THREE SHOOT 28/47 FOR 20-20-20, BLOW PAST DETROIT PISTONS (11-29), 127-107
Game Notes
- LeBron will play next. Is Durant excited?: “Uhh, yeah…We play Cleveland. Should be a fun game”
- Draymond on Cavs: “Nobody’s throwing in the towel or panicking saying we need to make a trade”
- Draymond: “I’m pissed w/ every loss…It don’t matter if it’s against the Cavs or my high school team”
- “So . . . things change, and they can change quickly and dramatically. Momentum, injuries, suspension . . . stuff happens.” The Cavaliers, underdogs last season, made an epic comeback that shed lifted spirits throughout Northern Ohio. They shed the ghosts of Cleveland failures past. They want another championship, just because. The Warriors want to prove that they not only have the best record in the league but also are capable of thriving despite the burden of being favored, as they were last season, to win it all. — Monte Poole, CSN Bay Area