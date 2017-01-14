Quantcast
PREVIEW: Cleveland Cavaliers (29-10) at Golden State Warriors (34-6) —Looking To Break A Stranglehold
Posted by on January 14, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers (29-10) at Golden State Warriors (34-6)

Tip-Off: Monday, January 16, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Kyrie Irving (23.8, 3.5, 5.7)

SG: Iman Shumpert (7.1, 2.7, 1.7)

SF: LeBron James (25.8, 7.8, 8.3)

PF: Kevin Love (21.2, 11.0, 1.7)

C: Tristan Thompson (7.3, 9.8, 0.8)

Head Coach: Tyronn Lue (career: 56-24, 0.700)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.7, 4.3, 5.9)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.7, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.6, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.7, 8.6, 7.7)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.6, 5.7, 2.1)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 174-30, 0.853)

Injury Report

Cavaliers:

Warriors: No injuries to report

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

    • LeBron will play next. Is Durant excited?: “Uhh, yeah…We play Cleveland. Should be a fun game”
    • Draymond on Cavs: “Nobody’s throwing in the towel or panicking saying we need to make a trade”
    • Draymond: “I’m pissed w/ every loss…It don’t matter if it’s against the Cavs or my high school team”
    • “So . . . things change, and they can change quickly and dramatically. Momentum, injuries, suspension . . . stuff happens.” The Cavaliers, underdogs last season, made an epic comeback that shed lifted spirits throughout Northern Ohio. They shed the ghosts of Cleveland failures past. They want another championship, just because. The Warriors want to prove that they not only have the best record in the league but also are capable of thriving despite the burden of being favored, as they were last season, to win it all. — Monte Poole, CSN Bay Area