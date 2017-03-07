Quantcast
Top Ten Earning Heavyweights
Posted by on March 7, 2017

We conclude our examination of fighter pay in each weight class with a look at the big boys – the heavyweights.  The list is topped by someone who better start winning soon to justify his big paychecks.

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC 209

 

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Brock Lesnar  $      2,500,000  $      2,500,000  $          –
2 Alistair Overeem  $         750,000  $         750,000  $          –
2 Mark Hunt  $         750,000  $         750,000  $          –
4 Stipe Miocic  $         600,000  $         600,000  $          –
5 Junior dos Santos*  $         400,000  $         400,000  $          –
6 Fabricio Werdum  $         375,000  $         250,000  $  125,000
7 Cain Velasquez  $         300,000  $         300,000  $          –
8 Andrei Arlovski*  $         250,000  $         250,000  $          –
9 Travis Browne  $         240,000  $         120,000  $  120,000
10 Frank Mir  $         200,000  $         200,000  $          –

 


Other weight classes:

