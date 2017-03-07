We conclude our examination of fighter pay in each weight class with a look at the big boys – the heavyweights. The list is topped by someone who better start winning soon to justify his big paychecks.

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC 209

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Brock Lesnar $ 2,500,000 $ 2,500,000 $ – 2 Alistair Overeem $ 750,000 $ 750,000 $ – 2 Mark Hunt $ 750,000 $ 750,000 $ – 4 Stipe Miocic $ 600,000 $ 600,000 $ – 5 Junior dos Santos* $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ – 6 Fabricio Werdum $ 375,000 $ 250,000 $ 125,000 7 Cain Velasquez $ 300,000 $ 300,000 $ – 8 Andrei Arlovski* $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 9 Travis Browne $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 10 Frank Mir $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ –



