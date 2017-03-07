Posted byon
We conclude our examination of fighter pay in each weight class with a look at the big boys – the heavyweights. The list is topped by someone who better start winning soon to justify his big paychecks.
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Updated after UFC 209
Top Ten Earning Heavyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Brock Lesnar
|$ 2,500,000
|$ 2,500,000
|$ –
|2
|Alistair Overeem
|$ 750,000
|$ 750,000
|$ –
|2
|Mark Hunt
|$ 750,000
|$ 750,000
|$ –
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|$ 600,000
|$ 600,000
|$ –
|5
|Junior dos Santos*
|$ 400,000
|$ 400,000
|$ –
|6
|Fabricio Werdum
|$ 375,000
|$ 250,000
|$ 125,000
|7
|Cain Velasquez
|$ 300,000
|$ 300,000
|$ –
|8
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|9
|Travis Browne
|$ 240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|10
|Frank Mir
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
Other weight classes:
Comments
[…] Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Heavyweights Women’s […]
LikeLike
[…] classes: Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Light Heavyweights Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Women’s Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Other weight classes: Women’s Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Women’s Flyweights Bantamweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Women’s Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights Heavyweights (function() { var zergnet = document.createElement('script'); zergnet.type = […]
LikeLike