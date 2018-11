UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2

Nov 24, 2018

Cadillac Arena

Beijing, China

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 Fight Card

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 am Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Curtis Blaydes (10-1, 1 NC, #9 ranked heavyweight) vs Francis Ngannou (11-2, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Alistair Overeem (43-17, 1 NC, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergei Pavlovich (12-0)

Bantamweights:

Song Yadong (12-3, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Vince Morales (8-2)

Welterweights:

Li Jingliang (15-5, #52 ranked welterweight) vs David Zawada (16-4, #81 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 3:15 am Eastern)

Welterweights:

Song Kenan (13-3, #58 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono (14-5, #59 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Wu Yanan (9-2, #24 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lauren Mueller (5-0, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Wu Yaozong (3-1, #38 ranked light heavyweight) vs Rashad Coulter (8-4, #38 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Weili Zhang (17-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jessica Aguilar (20-6, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Pingyuan Liu (11-5, #48 ranked bantamweight) vs Martin Day (5-2)

Women’s Strawweights:

Yan Xiaonan (9-1, #18 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Syuri Kondo (6-1, #29 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Kevin Holland (12-4, #43 ranked middleweight) vs John Phillips (21-7, #43 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Su Mudaerji (8-1) vs Louis Smolka (13-5, #19 ranked bantamweight)

