UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 23/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 598
2 2 2 Colby Covington 391
3 3 7 Robbie Lawler 390
4 4 4 Rafael dos Anjos 343
5 10 8 Santiago Ponzinibbio 267.5
6 5 6 Kamaru Usman 233.5
7 6 11 Leon Edwards 227.5
8 8 3 Darren Till 201
9 9 5 Stephen Thompson 192
10 11 14 Alex Oliveira 157
11 12 9 Demian Maia 154.5
12 NR Michael Chiesa 151
13 NR 15 Gunnar Nelson 147
14 14 Vicente Luque 143
15 18 13 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 132
16 28 Michel Prazeres 130
17 39 Sean Strickland 128
18 16 Sergio Moraes 122.5
19 17 Paul Felder 119.5
20 19 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5
21 20 Yancy Medeiros 113
22 21 Tony Martin 112.5
23 22 Jake Matthews 108.5
24 15 12 Neil Magny 103.5
25 23 16 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102
26 25 Bryan Barberena 97
27 27 Niko Price 95
28 29 Claudio Silva 92.5
29 30 James Krause 91
30 31 Carlos Condit 89
31 24 Mike Perry 85
32 32 Mickey Gall 84.5
33 33 Alan Jouban 80.5
34 26 Alex Garcia 78.5
34 34 Siyar Bahadurzada 78.5
36 35 Curtis Millender 77
37 36 Alberto Mina 75.5
38 38 Peter Sobotta 72.5
39 40 Belal Muhammad 69
40 41 Jordan Mein 67.5
41 42 Keita Nakamura 67
42 43 Warlley Alves 66
43 45 Ramazan Emeev 64
44 46 Tim Means 62.5
45 47 Randy Brown 61
46 48 Diego Sanchez 60.5
47 50 Danny Roberts 57.5
48 51 Chad Laprise 57
49 52 Li Jingliang 56
49 69 Lyman Good 56
49 52 Zak Cummings 56
52 43 Nordine Taleb 55.5
52 54 Sage Northcutt 55.5
54 55 Yushin Okami 53.5
55 56 Zak Ottow 53
56 57 Alexey Kunchenko 50
57 49 Ben Saunders 48.5
58 58 Song Kenan 47.5
59 59 Alex Morono 38
60 61 Geoff Neal 32.5
61 62 Max Griffin 32
61 60 Thiago Alves 32
63 63 Shinsho Anzai 29
64 64 George Sullivan 25.5
65 65 Muslim Salikhov 25
66 71 Court McGee 23
67 66 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
67 66 Luan Chagas 22.5
69 69 Bartosz Fabinski 16
70 72 Luke Jumeau 14
71 73 Sultan Aliev 9
72 74 Emil Meek 8
73 NR Laureano Staropoli 5
73 75 Mike Jackson 5
75 76 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4.5
76 77 Daichi Abe 4
76 77 Frank Camacho 4
78 79 Dhiego Lima 3
79 80 Josh Burkman 2.5
80 81 Brian Camozzi 0
80 81 Chance Rencountre 0
80 81 CM Punk 0
80 81 Craig White 0
80 81 David Zawada 0
80 81 Hector Aldana 0
80 81 Jalin Turner 0
80 81 Luigi Vendramini 0
80 81 Oliver Enkamp 0
80 81 Ricky Rainey 0
80 81 Sabah Homasi 0
80 81 Salim Touahri 0
80 81 Stefan Sekulic 0

 

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

