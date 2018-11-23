UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 23/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|598
|2
|2
|2
|Colby Covington
|391
|3
|3
|7
|Robbie Lawler
|390
|4
|4
|4
|Rafael dos Anjos
|343
|5
|10
|8
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|267.5
|6
|5
|6
|Kamaru Usman
|233.5
|7
|6
|11
|Leon Edwards
|227.5
|8
|8
|3
|Darren Till
|201
|9
|9
|5
|Stephen Thompson
|192
|10
|11
|14
|Alex Oliveira
|157
|11
|12
|9
|Demian Maia
|154.5
|12
|NR
|Michael Chiesa
|151
|13
|NR
|15
|Gunnar Nelson
|147
|14
|14
|Vicente Luque
|143
|15
|18
|13
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|132
|16
|28
|Michel Prazeres
|130
|17
|39
|Sean Strickland
|128
|18
|16
|Sergio Moraes
|122.5
|19
|17
|Paul Felder
|119.5
|20
|19
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|117.5
|21
|20
|Yancy Medeiros
|113
|22
|21
|Tony Martin
|112.5
|23
|22
|Jake Matthews
|108.5
|24
|15
|12
|Neil Magny
|103.5
|25
|23
|16
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|102
|26
|25
|Bryan Barberena
|97
|27
|27
|Niko Price
|95
|28
|29
|Claudio Silva
|92.5
|29
|30
|James Krause
|91
|30
|31
|Carlos Condit
|89
|31
|24
|Mike Perry
|85
|32
|32
|Mickey Gall
|84.5
|33
|33
|Alan Jouban
|80.5
|34
|26
|Alex Garcia
|78.5
|34
|34
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|78.5
|36
|35
|Curtis Millender
|77
|37
|36
|Alberto Mina
|75.5
|38
|38
|Peter Sobotta
|72.5
|39
|40
|Belal Muhammad
|69
|40
|41
|Jordan Mein
|67.5
|41
|42
|Keita Nakamura
|67
|42
|43
|Warlley Alves
|66
|43
|45
|Ramazan Emeev
|64
|44
|46
|Tim Means
|62.5
|45
|47
|Randy Brown
|61
|46
|48
|Diego Sanchez
|60.5
|47
|50
|Danny Roberts
|57.5
|48
|51
|Chad Laprise
|57
|49
|52
|Li Jingliang
|56
|49
|69
|Lyman Good
|56
|49
|52
|Zak Cummings
|56
|52
|43
|Nordine Taleb
|55.5
|52
|54
|Sage Northcutt
|55.5
|54
|55
|Yushin Okami
|53.5
|55
|56
|Zak Ottow
|53
|56
|57
|Alexey Kunchenko
|50
|57
|49
|Ben Saunders
|48.5
|58
|58
|Song Kenan
|47.5
|59
|59
|Alex Morono
|38
|60
|61
|Geoff Neal
|32.5
|61
|62
|Max Griffin
|32
|61
|60
|Thiago Alves
|32
|63
|63
|Shinsho Anzai
|29
|64
|64
|George Sullivan
|25.5
|65
|65
|Muslim Salikhov
|25
|66
|71
|Court McGee
|23
|67
|66
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|67
|66
|Luan Chagas
|22.5
|69
|69
|Bartosz Fabinski
|16
|70
|72
|Luke Jumeau
|14
|71
|73
|Sultan Aliev
|9
|72
|74
|Emil Meek
|8
|73
|NR
|Laureano Staropoli
|5
|73
|75
|Mike Jackson
|5
|75
|76
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|4.5
|76
|77
|Daichi Abe
|4
|76
|77
|Frank Camacho
|4
|78
|79
|Dhiego Lima
|3
|79
|80
|Josh Burkman
|2.5
|80
|81
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|80
|81
|Chance Rencountre
|0
|80
|81
|CM Punk
|0
|80
|81
|Craig White
|0
|80
|81
|David Zawada
|0
|80
|81
|Hector Aldana
|0
|80
|81
|Jalin Turner
|0
|80
|81
|Luigi Vendramini
|0
|80
|81
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|80
|81
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|80
|81
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|80
|81
|Salim Touahri
|0
|80
|81
|Stefan Sekulic
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
