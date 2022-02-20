eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill Results

Jeff Fox
Last updated

Feb 19, 2022
UFC Apex
Enterprise, Nevada

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

4,805 – very, very weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+  7:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Johnny Walker   (18-6, #8 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill   (9-1, 1 NC, #9 ranked light heavyweight)

Catchweight (195 pounds):
Kyle Daukaus   (10-2, 1 NC, #50 ranked middleweight) vs Jamie Pickett   (13-6, #47 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights: 
Parker Porter   (12-6, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs Alan Baudot   (8-2, 1 NC, #39 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Jim Miller   (33-16, 1 NC, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Nikolas Motta   (12-3)

Middleweights:
Joaquin Buckley   (13-4, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan   (11-4, #24 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Gabriel Benitez  (22-10, #33 ranked featherweight) vs David Onama  (8-1, #65 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Jessica-Rose Clark  (11-6, 1 NC, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Stephanie Egger   (6-2, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Chas Skelly  (18-3, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Mark Striegl   (18-3, 1 NC, #65 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Diana Belbita   (14-6, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Gloria de Paula   (5-4, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:
Chad Anheliger   (11-5) vs Jesse Strader   (5-2, #64 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Jonathan Pearce   (11-4, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Christian Rodriguez   (7-0)

WINNER: Jonathan Pearce via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweights:
Mario Bautista   (8-2, #36 ranked bantamweight) vs Jay Perrin  (10-4)

WINNER: Mario Bautista via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

 

 

About Jeff Fox

