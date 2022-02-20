UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill Results
Feb 19, 2022
UFC Apex
Enterprise, Nevada
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
4,805 – very, very weak
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Johnny Walker (18-6, #8 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC, #9 ranked light heavyweight)
Catchweight (195 pounds):
Kyle Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC, #50 ranked middleweight) vs Jamie Pickett (13-6, #47 ranked middleweight)
Heavyweights:
Parker Porter (12-6, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs Alan Baudot (8-2, 1 NC, #39 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Jim Miller (33-16, 1 NC, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Nikolas Motta (12-3)
Middleweights:
Joaquin Buckley (13-4, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4, #24 ranked middleweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Gabriel Benitez (22-10, #33 ranked featherweight) vs David Onama (8-1, #65 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Jessica-Rose Clark (11-6, 1 NC, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Stephanie Egger (6-2, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Chas Skelly (18-3, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Mark Striegl (18-3, 1 NC, #65 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Diana Belbita (14-6, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Gloria de Paula (5-4, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)
Bantamweights:
Chad Anheliger (11-5) vs Jesse Strader (5-2, #64 ranked bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Jonathan Pearce (11-4, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Christian Rodriguez (7-0)
WINNER: Jonathan Pearce via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Bantamweights:
Mario Bautista (8-2, #36 ranked bantamweight) vs Jay Perrin (10-4)
WINNER: Mario Bautista via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
