UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Strawweights: Dec 17/21

Jeff Fox
Last updated

Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Weili Zhang (blue gloves) defeats Tecia Torres (red gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 655
2 2 2 Zhang Weili 329
3 3 3 Carla Esparza 250
4 4 4 Marina Rodriguez 241.5
5 5 12 Amanda Lemos 178
6 6 6 Mackenzie Dern 130.5
7 7 14 Virna Jandiroba 114
8 8 11 Amanda Ribas 104
9 9   Polyana Viana 88.5
10 10 9 Tecia Torres 80.5
11 NR   Lupita Godinez 80
12 11 5 Yan Xiaonan 69
13 13   Ariane Carnelossi 47.5
14 15 7 Nina Nunes 43.5
15 16 13 Angela Hill 43
16 14 10 Michelle Waterson 42
17 20   Cheyanne Vlismas 28
18 17   Loma Lookboonmee 25
19 19   Karolina Kowalkiewicz 22
20 20   Cory McKenna 20
20 NR   Hannah Goldy 20
22 22 15 Jessica Penne 19
22 22   Jinh Yu Frey 19
22 26   Luana Pinheiro 19
25 25   Ashley Yoder 12.5
26 26   Diana Belbita 10
26 26   Tabatha Ricci 10
28 29   Kanako Murata 9
28 29   Montserrat Ruiz 9
30 29   Mallory Martin 8
31 33   Hannah Cifers 6.5
32 34   Gloria de Paula 0
32 34   Istela Nunes 0
32 34   Maria Oliveira 0
32 34   Na Liang 0
32 34   Sam Hughes 0
32 34   Silvana Gomez Juarez 0
32 NR   Vanessa Demopoulos 0

Check Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

