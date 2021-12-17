UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Strawweights: Dec 17/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 655 2 2 2 Zhang Weili 329 3 3 3 Carla Esparza 250 4 4 4 Marina Rodriguez 241.5 5 5 12 Amanda Lemos 178 6 6 6 Mackenzie Dern 130.5 7 7 14 Virna Jandiroba 114 8 8 11 Amanda Ribas 104 9 9 Polyana Viana 88.5 10 10 9 Tecia Torres 80.5 11 NR Lupita Godinez 80 12 11 5 Yan Xiaonan 69 13 13 Ariane Carnelossi 47.5 14 15 7 Nina Nunes 43.5 15 16 13 Angela Hill 43 16 14 10 Michelle Waterson 42 17 20 Cheyanne Vlismas 28 18 17 Loma Lookboonmee 25 19 19 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 22 20 20 Cory McKenna 20 20 NR Hannah Goldy 20 22 22 15 Jessica Penne 19 22 22 Jinh Yu Frey 19 22 26 Luana Pinheiro 19 25 25 Ashley Yoder 12.5 26 26 Diana Belbita 10 26 26 Tabatha Ricci 10 28 29 Kanako Murata 9 28 29 Montserrat Ruiz 9 30 29 Mallory Martin 8 31 33 Hannah Cifers 6.5 32 34 Gloria de Paula 0 32 34 Istela Nunes 0 32 34 Maria Oliveira 0 32 34 Na Liang 0 32 34 Sam Hughes 0 32 34 Silvana Gomez Juarez 0 32 NR Vanessa Demopoulos 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

