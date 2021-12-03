UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 3/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Aljamain Sterling
|567
|2
|2
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|506
|3
|3
|2
|Petr Yan
|429
|4
|5
|15
|Song Yadong
|265
|5
|8
|12
|Marlon Vera
|251.5
|6
|4
|4
|Cory Sandhagen
|241.5
|7
|6
|5
|Rob Font
|231
|8
|7
|6
|Jose Aldo
|203
|9
|9
|7
|Merab Dvalishvili
|179
|10
|10
|Ricky Simon
|174.5
|11
|24
|Rani Yahya
|140.5
|12
|12
|10
|Marlon Moraes
|138
|13
|13
|9
|Pedro Munhoz
|136
|14
|15
|Said Nurmagomedov
|135
|15
|16
|Sean O’Malley
|127.5
|16
|14
|Adrian Yanez
|121
|17
|17
|16
|Cody Stamann
|117.5
|18
|18
|Kyler Phillips
|117
|19
|19
|Louis Smolka
|116
|20
|11
|14
|Frankie Edgar
|115
|21
|20
|Timur Valiev
|109
|22
|21
|Casey Kenney
|106
|23
|22
|Nate Maness
|104
|24
|23
|Raoni Barcelos
|98.5
|25
|24
|Brian Kelleher
|97
|26
|29
|Raulian Paiva
|85
|27
|30
|11
|Dominick Cruz
|80
|28
|31
|Montel Jackson
|79
|29
|27
|Davey Grant
|78
|30
|33
|Alejandro Perez
|75
|30
|33
|Miles Johns
|75
|32
|35
|Chris Gutierrez
|74.5
|33
|28
|Julio Arce
|73.5
|34
|36
|13
|Raphael Assuncao
|68.5
|35
|37
|Eddie Wineland
|65
|36
|39
|Mario Bautista
|62
|37
|32
|Jonathan Martinez
|60
|37
|40
|Saidyokub Kakhramonov
|60
|39
|41
|Aiemann Zahabi
|55
|40
|42
|Trevin Jones
|54
|41
|43
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|50
|42
|37
|Kyung Ho Kang
|48.5
|43
|44
|Jack Shore
|46
|44
|45
|Danaa Batgerel
|44
|45
|47
|Khalid Taha
|40
|46
|45
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|36
|46
|48
|Gustavo Lopez
|36
|48
|49
|Randy Costa
|34
|49
|51
|Brandon Davis
|27
|50
|52
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|26
|50
|52
|Tony Gravely
|26
|52
|54
|John Castaneda
|20
|52
|54
|Johnny Munoz
|20
|52
|54
|Ronnie Lawrence
|20
|55
|57
|Hunter Azure
|19
|56
|58
|Heili Alateng
|17
|57
|59
|Felipe Colares
|14
|57
|59
|Vince Morales
|14
|59
|61
|Guido Cannetti
|10
|59
|61
|Mana Martinez
|10
|59
|61
|Ricky Turcios
|10
|59
|61
|Sergey Morozov
|10
|59
|61
|Tony Kelley
|10
|64
|66
|Brady Hiestand
|0
|64
|66
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|64
|66
|Gaetano Pirrello
|0
|64
|66
|Jesse Strader
|0
|64
|66
|JP Buys
|0
|64
|66
|Kevin Natividad
|0
|64
|66
|Kris Moutinho
|0
|64
|66
|Liudvik Sholinian
|0
|64
|66
|Marcelo Rojo
|0
|64
|NR
|Zviad Lazishvili
|0
Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings
