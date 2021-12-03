UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 3/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567 2 2 3 T.J. Dillashaw 506 3 3 2 Petr Yan 429 4 5 15 Song Yadong 265 5 8 12 Marlon Vera 251.5 6 4 4 Cory Sandhagen 241.5 7 6 5 Rob Font 231 8 7 6 Jose Aldo 203 9 9 7 Merab Dvalishvili 179 10 10 Ricky Simon 174.5 11 24 Rani Yahya 140.5 12 12 10 Marlon Moraes 138 13 13 9 Pedro Munhoz 136 14 15 Said Nurmagomedov 135 15 16 Sean O’Malley 127.5 16 14 Adrian Yanez 121 17 17 16 Cody Stamann 117.5 18 18 Kyler Phillips 117 19 19 Louis Smolka 116 20 11 14 Frankie Edgar 115 21 20 Timur Valiev 109 22 21 Casey Kenney 106 23 22 Nate Maness 104 24 23 Raoni Barcelos 98.5 25 24 Brian Kelleher 97 26 29 Raulian Paiva 85 27 30 11 Dominick Cruz 80 28 31 Montel Jackson 79 29 27 Davey Grant 78 30 33 Alejandro Perez 75 30 33 Miles Johns 75 32 35 Chris Gutierrez 74.5 33 28 Julio Arce 73.5 34 36 13 Raphael Assuncao 68.5 35 37 Eddie Wineland 65 36 39 Mario Bautista 62 37 32 Jonathan Martinez 60 37 40 Saidyokub Kakhramonov 60 39 41 Aiemann Zahabi 55 40 42 Trevin Jones 54 41 43 Umar Nurmagomedov 50 42 37 Kyung Ho Kang 48.5 43 44 Jack Shore 46 44 45 Danaa Batgerel 44 45 47 Khalid Taha 40 46 45 Douglas Silva de Andrade 36 46 48 Gustavo Lopez 36 48 49 Randy Costa 34 49 51 Brandon Davis 27 50 52 Jose Alberto Quinonez 26 50 52 Tony Gravely 26 52 54 John Castaneda 20 52 54 Johnny Munoz 20 52 54 Ronnie Lawrence 20 55 57 Hunter Azure 19 56 58 Heili Alateng 17 57 59 Felipe Colares 14 57 59 Vince Morales 14 59 61 Guido Cannetti 10 59 61 Mana Martinez 10 59 61 Ricky Turcios 10 59 61 Sergey Morozov 10 59 61 Tony Kelley 10 64 66 Brady Hiestand 0 64 66 Domingo Pilarte 0 64 66 Gaetano Pirrello 0 64 66 Jesse Strader 0 64 66 JP Buys 0 64 66 Kevin Natividad 0 64 66 Kris Moutinho 0 64 66 Liudvik Sholinian 0 64 66 Marcelo Rojo 0 64 NR Zviad Lazishvili 0

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings



