UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Nov 1/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 800.5 2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 305 3 3 3 Katlyn Chookagian 182 4 6 14 Maycee Barber 114.5 5 5 10 Taila Santos 114 6 7 15 Manon Fiorot 105 7 4 4 Lauren Murphy 104.5 8 20 16 Casey O’Neill 92 9 9 13 Andrea Lee 88.5 10 10 Miranda Maverick 86 11 11 5 Jennifer Maia 85 12 13 Sijara Eubanks 77.5 13 14 Montana De La Rosa 77 14 38 Mariya Agapova 76 15 8 Sabina Mazo 72 16 16 11 Alexa Grasso 70 16 16 8 Viviane Araujo 70 18 18 Gillian Robertson 61.5 19 12 6 Cynthia Calvillo 60.5 20 22 7 Joanne Calderwood 49.5 21 15 Mayra Bueno Silva 49 21 19 12 Roxanne Modafferi 49 23 NR Kay Hansen 45 23 NR Lupita Godinez 45 25 23 9 Jessica Eye 44.5 26 21 Antonina Shevchenko 44 26 24 Ariane Lipski 44 26 24 Emily Whitmire 44 29 26 Ji Yeon Kim 41 30 27 JJ Aldrich 34.5 30 27 Poliana Botelho 34.5 32 30 Luana Carolina 33 33 30 Priscila Cachoeira 28 34 32 Tracy Cortez 27 35 NR Cortney Casey 21.5 35 33 Molly McCann 21.5 37 35 Gina Mazany 20.5 38 36 Hannah Goldy 20 38 36 Melissa Gatto 20 40 40 Erin Blanchfield 10 40 40 Miranda Granger 10 42 42 Elise Reed 0 42 42 Mandy Bohm 0 42 42 Vanessa Demopoulos 0 42 42 Victoria Leonardo 0

